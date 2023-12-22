Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling grateful. On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars judge shared an Instagram photo of himself by his wife's hospital bed with the caption, "With immense relief, gratitude, and overwhelming joy, I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned." The surgery included a partial skull replacement.

The dancer went on to thank his and Erbert's fans for their messages of support, as well as the medical team caring for his wife. The update comes after Hough shared on December 7 that Erbert had suffered a "cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel" and had needed a craniectomy. The following day, Hough shared a post praising his wife's "resilience," adding that she was "now on the long road of recovery."

Erbert's two surgeries came just a few months after the couple tied the knot in August , roughly a year after getting engaged in June 2022. Last week, Hough shared a video of the couple walking in front of the Washington Monument, explaining that Erbert would need surgery for a "skull implant" after the craniectomy. "It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury," he explained. Now, that surgery is complete, too.

"We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community," Hough wrote in Thursday's Instagram post. The comment section was filled with messages of support from fans, including many fellow celebrities. "Sending all our love to her and you Derek," wrote fellow DWTS dancer Peta Murgatroyd. "Sooooooo grateful!!! Sending all the love, prayers, and healing energy to her," added dancer Jenna Johnson.

Erbert's path to recovery is far from over, but it's clear she and Hough have the support of countless fans, friends, and family members.