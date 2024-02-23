Dolly Parton Shares Lovely Message of Support for Beyoncé's Country Album

Dolly Parton says there's more than enough room for everyone in country music, and we all know what Dolly says, goes.

The "Jolene" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to make her feelings about Beyoncé's newly announced foray into country music very clear. She wrote, "I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."

She added, "Can't wait to hear the full album!"

Paris Hilton approved this message, commenting a heart eyes emoji, while Oprah Daily wrote, "Legends supporting legends"

Others immediately started making the obvious suggestion: "Dolly Beyoncé collab maybe? Just a thought," wrote Upworthy. Oh goodness, I don't think my heart would survive this.

A post shared by Dolly Parton A photo posted by dollyparton on

Beyoncé—whose usual wheelhouse falls more so within the R&B, pop, and hip-hop genres—announced on Super Bowl Sunday that her next album, Renaissance Act II, will take inspiration from country music. She then proceeded to release two country-esque bangers, titled "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

"Texas Hold 'Em" soon hit number one on the country charts, but despite its undeniable success, many country fans have expressed what radio DJ Bobby Bones called "fake outrage" over Beyoncé switching to the genre.

Tina Knowles has defended Beyoncé's crossover to country music. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there may be valid arguments to be had over what constitutes country music, many have pointed out the obvious: that Beyoncé being Black is a key reason why so many people have rushed to criticize the move. The singer's mom Tina Knowles even wrote on Instagram that cowboys don't belong "to White culture only."

Still, while the haters are loud, the song's success speaks for itself—and plenty of country artists have rallied behind Queen Bey, including Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, and Tanner Adell.

As for Parton, she knows a little something about switching genres, since her latest album is a rock record, featuring a bunch of collabs with artists including Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, and Lizzo. Music is music, people, get over it!