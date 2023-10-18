Dolly Parton Says She's Not Touring Because She Needs to Be With Her Husband

Dolly Parton fans will likely have noticed that the legendary singer and businesswoman no longer tours, and in a new interview with Good Housekeeping, she has opened up about why this is.
"I don't tour anymore," Parton said. "I've got so many business things I'm doing. And my husband and I are getting older—he's a little older than I am—and I kind of need to be with him."
Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean have been married since 1966, and have a very private relationship, with the star rarely mentioning Dean in public, and the two of them hardly ever stepping out together.
Despite not going on tour, Parton is still open to performing live for special appearances, and has zero plans to retire.
"I might take off of you know, a month instead of a week, but no, I don't plan to ever retire unless my husband was sick and really needed me, or I was sick, that'd be the only two reasons I would ever quit," she said. "And let's hope that never happens."
The Tennessee native spoke to Good Housekeeping to mark the upcoming release of both her new book, Behind the Seams, which traces the story of her iconic fashion sense, and her first-ever rock album, titled simply Rockstar.
Said album features contributions from a slew of huge musicians, including Sting, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Miley Cyrus, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Kid Rock, Debbie Harry and many more. It's out Nov. 18 but is currently available for pre-order.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
