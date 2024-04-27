Royal Commentator Says Duchess Sophie is the "Royal Family's Secret Weapon"

As the royal family continues to grapple with King Charles' cancer diagnosis while simultaneously supporting Kate Middleton in the wake of her bombshell revelation that she has also been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments, one royal commentator says there's a tried-and-true royal family member that the monarchy can lean on.

According to Afua Hagan, who recently spoke to Us Weekly, Duchess Sophie has become the "royal family's secret weapon."

“She really gets on with the job, she connects very well with people on these engagements that she does, and she does a lot of them behind the scenes,” the royal commentator told the publication. “Now, we’re seeing Prince Edward stepping out in his own way as well.”



In addition to the Duchess of Edinburgh, Hagan says her husband, Prince Edward, could be viewed as the monarchy's "other secret weapon in the royal family."

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hagan also says that in the wake of the royal family's multiple health struggles, Prince Edward feels "really privileged" to be asked to attend public-facing royal events "on behalf" of King Charles and Prince William.

Just a few weeks ago, King Charles had Prince Edward and Duchess Sophia attend the traditional Changing of the Guard—a historic Buckingham Palace ceremony that, this time, included French troops.

As Marie Claire previously reported, King Charles' younger brother, Prince Edward, and his wife Duchess Sophia have been "the quiet backbone of the royal family for years," especially in times of turmoil.

In fact, it is arguably due to the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew— who was stripped of his military titles and patronages by the late Queen of England as a result of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations he sexually assaulted an underage girl—that Prince Edward and his wife has been asked to step in for the King and Queen of England.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smile at each other at the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club during their visit to Staffordshire on March 05, 2024 in Stafford, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As previously reported by Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been deemed the "chosen couple" as the royal family continues to navigate their many health issues, as well as the controversy surrounding Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye.

On Thursday, April 25, the outlet reported that Prince Edward "stepped into his biggest role" to date—leading the Anzac Day celebration, which for the uninitiated mark the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during WWI.

It's a role that is traditionally carried on by the King or Queen of England, so Prince Edward had some very big, very royal shoes to fill.

Recently, Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, spoke to Hello! about the admiration the royal couple have for each other as they continue to embrace a more forward-facing role within the monarchy.

"He seems really proud of her and the way she has embraced what being part of the royal family is all about, which is about pulling together," Seward told the publication.