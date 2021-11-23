Emily Ratajkowski Stepped Out in a Hot Pink Blazer and Black Knee-High Boots

Emily Ratajkowski always looks good, but her latest outfit was all sorts of gorgeous.

The model and author recently stepped out in New York City, wearing an oversized hot pink blazer by Valentino over a black sweater, black tights and black heeled knee-high boots. She skipped the pants, because when you look this fabulous, you don't need any pants—a simple fact of life. She wore her long hair down and wavy, and accessorized with cool-girl black sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty/MEGA)

Ratajkowski released her essay collection, My Body, on Nov. 9, and it has since (predictably) become a bestseller. "My Body is a NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER!" the author recently wrote on Instagram. "This has been a surreal week. Thank you to everyone who has read the book and sent me messages about how my story has resonated with them and what it’s made them think about."

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) A photo posted by on

Ahead of the book's release, the star spoke to Vanity Fair about what it meant to her. "All of these are stories about my body in different ways," she said. "How it’s perceived, how I’ve used it, how it’s been used, what access it’s granted me, how it’s also made me at times feel like I’m nothing more than a body.

"I knew that a lot of people would roll their eyes at the title and think like, Oh, Emily Ratajkowski, wrote a book called My Body. Like whatever. My name is sort of synonymous with an image of my body and the Instagrams and ‘Blurred Lines’ and whatever else. And I liked using the real associations that people have in a conceptual way so that it would inform the book once they started it. Thinking about their preconceived ideas about me and using that as a tool in the experience of reading it."