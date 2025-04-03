Kaia Gerber Streamlines Her Boho-Chic Sequin Blouse With Hot Librarian Trousers

Kaia Gerber at an even with the influencer jake shane
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber is basically the hottest librarian to ever live. Five years into founding her book club, Library Science, the model has proven herself very adept at making reading look cool and aesthetically pleasing. Case in point: The ensemble she recently put together for a discussion with Josh Duboff, author of the friendship breakup novel Early Thirties.

On April 1, the 23-year-old muse sat down with the toasted writer in New York City wearing yet another breezy boho-chic outfit. Their conversation was riveting, I'm sure, but the Bottoms actor's stunning blouse nearly stole the show. The beige silk button-down shirt channeled '70s glamour with voluminous puff sleeves that tapered into fitted cuffs. Rivulets of silver sequins ran down the chemise in an Art Deco-inspired pattern, suggesting the design could be vintage. Perhaps Gerber did some shopping at The Vintage Twin—one of her favorite shops—while she was in town for the talk? Or maybe she found the embellished top in her mother's personal collection. One can only imagine the gems her closet must hold.

A photo of Kaia Gerber sporting a beige blouse embellished with silver sequins and black trousers.

Kaia Gerber sports a beige blouse embellished with silver sequins and black trousers.

(Image credit: Instagram/@libraryscience)

Monique Silk Button-Down Shirt
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Monique Silk Button-Down Shirt

Anything other than a simple pair of pants would have competed with her statement shirting. Naturally, Gerber chose to pair her blouse with elegant black trousers. At last, her beloved La Ligne Colby pants—a casual pull-on style she owns in several colors—seem to have caught a brief break. With a relaxed yet elegant drape, you definitely can't go wrong with Almina Concept's wool-blend trousers. Or, if you prefer something with a shorter inseam and a little sheen, LilySilk's wide-leg trousers could be your perfect fit.

almina-concept,

Almina Concept
Almina Concept Adjustable Waist Trousers

Smooth Silk Wide Leg Cropped Pants
LILYSILK
LilySilk Smooth Silk Wide Leg Cropped Pants

Gerber completed her office party-ready look with a tiny pair of gold huggie hoop earrings, a naked manicure, and her signature glam: smooth brunette waves, dusty pink lips, and defined brows. I've been trying to track down Gerber's go-to lip liner for years, and the closest color match I've ever found is Kosas Hotliner in the rosy mauve shade Beyond. You're welcome!

Robbie 14k Solid Gold Hoops
Their Jewelry
Their Jewelry Robbie 14k Solid Gold Hoops

Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner
Kosas
Kosas Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner in Beyond

Pinks Nail Polish - Vanity Fairest
Essie
Essie Nail Polish in Vanity Fairest

Honestly, where would the boho fashion renaissance be without Kaia Gerber? As always, we remain grateful for her service—and her impeccable taste in blouses.

