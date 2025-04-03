Kaia Gerber Streamlines Her Boho-Chic Sequin Blouse With Hot Librarian Trousers
The model is single-handedly carrying the look's revival on her back.
Kaia Gerber is basically the hottest librarian to ever live. Five years into founding her book club, Library Science, the model has proven herself very adept at making reading look cool and aesthetically pleasing. Case in point: The ensemble she recently put together for a discussion with Josh Duboff, author of the friendship breakup novel Early Thirties.
On April 1, the 23-year-old muse sat down with the toasted writer in New York City wearing yet another breezy boho-chic outfit. Their conversation was riveting, I'm sure, but the Bottoms actor's stunning blouse nearly stole the show. The beige silk button-down shirt channeled '70s glamour with voluminous puff sleeves that tapered into fitted cuffs. Rivulets of silver sequins ran down the chemise in an Art Deco-inspired pattern, suggesting the design could be vintage. Perhaps Gerber did some shopping at The Vintage Twin—one of her favorite shops—while she was in town for the talk? Or maybe she found the embellished top in her mother's personal collection. One can only imagine the gems her closet must hold.
Anything other than a simple pair of pants would have competed with her statement shirting. Naturally, Gerber chose to pair her blouse with elegant black trousers. At last, her beloved La Ligne Colby pants—a casual pull-on style she owns in several colors—seem to have caught a brief break. With a relaxed yet elegant drape, you definitely can't go wrong with Almina Concept's wool-blend trousers. Or, if you prefer something with a shorter inseam and a little sheen, LilySilk's wide-leg trousers could be your perfect fit.
Gerber completed her office party-ready look with a tiny pair of gold huggie hoop earrings, a naked manicure, and her signature glam: smooth brunette waves, dusty pink lips, and defined brows. I've been trying to track down Gerber's go-to lip liner for years, and the closest color match I've ever found is Kosas Hotliner in the rosy mauve shade Beyond. You're welcome!
Honestly, where would the boho fashion renaissance be without Kaia Gerber? As always, we remain grateful for her service—and her impeccable taste in blouses.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
