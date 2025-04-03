Kaia Gerber is basically the hottest librarian to ever live. Five years into founding her book club, Library Science, the model has proven herself very adept at making reading look cool and aesthetically pleasing. Case in point: The ensemble she recently put together for a discussion with Josh Duboff, author of the friendship breakup novel Early Thirties.

On April 1, the 23-year-old muse sat down with the toasted writer in New York City wearing yet another breezy boho-chic outfit. Their conversation was riveting, I'm sure, but the Bottoms actor's stunning blouse nearly stole the show. The beige silk button-down shirt channeled '70s glamour with voluminous puff sleeves that tapered into fitted cuffs. Rivulets of silver sequins ran down the chemise in an Art Deco-inspired pattern, suggesting the design could be vintage. Perhaps Gerber did some shopping at The Vintage Twin—one of her favorite shops—while she was in town for the talk? Or maybe she found the embellished top in her mother's personal collection. One can only imagine the gems her closet must hold.

Kaia Gerber sports a beige blouse embellished with silver sequins and black trousers. (Image credit: Instagram/@libraryscience)

Anything other than a simple pair of pants would have competed with her statement shirting. Naturally, Gerber chose to pair her blouse with elegant black trousers. At last, her beloved La Ligne Colby pants—a casual pull-on style she owns in several colors—seem to have caught a brief break. With a relaxed yet elegant drape, you definitely can't go wrong with Almina Concept's wool-blend trousers. Or, if you prefer something with a shorter inseam and a little sheen, LilySilk's wide-leg trousers could be your perfect fit.

Gerber completed her office party-ready look with a tiny pair of gold huggie hoop earrings, a naked manicure, and her signature glam: smooth brunette waves, dusty pink lips, and defined brows. I've been trying to track down Gerber's go-to lip liner for years, and the closest color match I've ever found is Kosas Hotliner in the rosy mauve shade Beyond. You're welcome!

Honestly, where would the boho fashion renaissance be without Kaia Gerber? As always, we remain grateful for her service—and her impeccable taste in blouses.

