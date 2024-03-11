Emma Stone’s Dress Broke While Accepting Her Oscars Award for Best Actress

Leave it to the always-relatable Emma Stone to have us fully cackling at the 2024 Oscars.

After winning the award for Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, Stone, who was clearly shocked at hearing her name announced, took to the stage while pinching the back of her Louis Vuitton dress. Was she in the middle of an awkward wardrobe malfunction? Thankfully, it was just a slight issue, and one of the on-stage presenters helped fix gowns as the two-time Academy Award-winning actress decided to make light of the mishap.

"Oh boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,' I'm pretty sure," she said while shaking a finger. After seeing Stone and Ryan Gosling's high-energy meeting in the crowd for Gosling's Oscars performance, it's easy to see how the Poor Things star may have busted a seam or two.

Presenters Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, and Charlize Theron did try to fix Stone's slight mishap while on stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone says the mishap happened during Ryan Gosling's performance of 'I'm Just Ken.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone sang her praises for her fellow Best Actress nominees during her acceptance speech. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone, whose Oscars beauty look was very on-brand, might we add, got a bit tearful during her acceptance speech as she praised her fellow nominees and thanked Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos. "The other night I was panicking, as you can kind of see, it happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen, and Yargos said to me, please take yourself out of it," she said shakingly. "He was right because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts and that is the best part of making movies is all of us together.

Stone got tearful as she thanked her family and daughter during her acceptance speech. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone went on to thank her family, her husband, and "most importantly," her daughter. "I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," she said, before reminding the audience not to look at her broken dress.

We have to thank Stone for leaving us both chuckling and crying as we close out this year's Academy Awards.