Emma Stone’s Oscars Glam Takes a Major 2024 Makeup Trend to the Next Level

It’s a big night for Emma Stone. She's nominated for Best Actress thanks to her incredible performance in Poor Things—and it’s safe to say that her Oscars red carpet look is an ode to the character that scored her the nomination. Her dress, a custom Louis Vuitton peplum design, could very well have been a part of Bella Baxter’s wardrobe.

Her beauty, however? It was in line with Stone’s signature look. She took the 2024 makeup trend of monochromatic beauty to the next level, committing to pale pink on her cheeks, lips, and nails. Stone’s pink face beat was created by her go-to makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. You can't get her exact lip shade just yet: She's the first to debut the new Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm, which launches on April 4.

Emma Stone wore a stunning, custom Louis Vuitton peplum gown to the 2024 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The glossy pinky-peach hue is the perfect compliment to her pale pink manicure, which was created using one coat of Dazzle Dry nail polish in the shade Peacefully Me, and a second coat in the shade Fine China to create an icy finish.

"Tonight is a special event and we though it would be good to go back to the basics," nail artist Emi Kudo exclusively tells Marie Claire. "Milky white has been a big trend, but Emma and I have been using these milky shades many years before it was popular."

As for her hair? It’s substantially less long and more red than that of Bella Baxter’s, all thanks to hair stylist extraordinaire Mara Rozsak. Velcro rollers and the ghd Curve Soft Curling Iron were the keys to her bouncy curls, with Rozsak ensuring every wave went away from the face. ROZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil, which is from Rozsak’s namesake brand, was naturally used to create the healthy shine.

All in all, this was certainly a look Bella Baxter would approve of, but it still felt entirely of the moment. Shop the products used to create her look below.

