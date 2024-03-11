Ryan Gosling's Oscars "I'm Just Ken" Performance Gave 'Barbie' Fans Everything They Wanted

He's just Ken, and he's great at doing stuff.



On Sunday, March 10, Oscar-winning actor Ryan Gosling took the 2024 Academy Awards stage to perform "I'm Just Ken" from the history-making Barbie film's soundtrack.



To the surprise of no one who was already privy to Gosling's Oscar-nominated musical prowess and viral dance routines , the actor did not disappoint—his non-stop performance alongside Mark Ronson featured countless dancers who slayed in lock-step during the heavily-choreographed number featuring a reportedly 75 shirtless Kens.



Wearing a sparkling all-Pink ensemble, Gosling brought the Barbie-vibes to the Oscars stage alongside Slash.

The star's successful performance is hardly surprising, given that Gosling reportedly "brought the Kenergy" during a pre-show rehearsal prior to Sunday's festivities.



"Ryan was in great spirits, and he was a total pro," an inside source told People , "He was joking around and having a great time."

Ryan Gosling attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only did Gosling secure a 2024 Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of the iconic plastic doll in the 2023 box office smash Barbie, the song "I'm Just Ken" was also nominated in the Best Song category.

In July 2022, the La La Land star told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show that after he read the film's script he walked "out in the backyard."



"Do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy?" the actor continued. "Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon." Gosling went on to reveal that he then texted a photo of his daughter's sad Ken doll to Barbie director Greta Gerwig, telling her: "I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told."

Ryan Gosling is seen on the set of the movie 'Barbie' on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Gosling and his co-star America Ferrera were both nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, respectfully, the Academy caused a stir after it decided not to hand out nominations to Barbie star Margo Robbie or director Greta Gerwig.



During a SAG-AFTRA discussion, Robbie responded to the perceived Oscars snub, telling the audience: “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Variety reported at the time.



Gosling also released a statement following his Oscar nomination and commented on the Academy deciding not to nominate his co-star and director in their respective categories.



“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” Gosling wrote in a statement he posted online. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Gosling went on to say via the same statement that "against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture, and they made history."

"Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees," he concluded. "Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making such a groundbreaking film.



Barbie secured a total of eight 2024 Oscars nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screen play.