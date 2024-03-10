Emma Stone Revives the Peplum Trend With Her 2024 Oscars Red Carpet Dress

When you hear the word "peplum," what comes to mind? A neoprene fit-and-flare top? A nipped-in blazer with a waistline frill? Perhaps, after the 96th Academy Awards, you'll think of awards show glamour, too: Emma Stone wore a peplum dress on the 2024 Oscars red carpet that gave the pannier silhouette a very memorable, high-end twist and some kooky Bella Baxter flair.
Stone, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown in an oceanic seafoam green. The voluminous gown was crafted from a silk cloqué jacquard fabric and embossed with a moiré-like shell pattern.
Dressed by her longtime stylist, Petra Flannery, Stone's peplum dress was accented with a sparkling 30.47-carat octagonal step-cut Sri Lankan sapphire set on a diamond choker necklace. She added even more shine with white diamond studs and high-shine rings.
As for the beauty components of Stone's red carpet look, her makeup was natural and rosy, while her auburn hair was subtly wavy.
Stone appeared to have been rendered speechless by the magnificence of her peplum gown while on the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress told Laverne Cox, "I, uh...I...uh... don't even know how to explain it! I was told the fabric is shells," shouting out the mermaid vibes of her playful dress. The mermaid flared hemline of Stone's dress accentuated the under-the-sea feel, turning her into an on-land mermaid.
In addition to an aquatic spirit, Stone's peplum dress called on the quirky costuming she wore as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. In the film, Stone's character, a dead woman brought back to life through a Frankenstein-esque procedure using the mind of a child, wore eccentric puff sleeves, a slew of ruffles, and lots of pastel sherbert hues. Stone's peplum Oscars dress would have blended perfectly with Bella Baxter's fantastical, maximalist fashion.
Poor Things is nominated 11 times tonight, including Best Picture, which puts it just behind the 13-nominated Oppenheimer.
In the Best Actress category, Stone is up against Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon), Carey Mulligan in Maestro, and Sandra Huller in Anatomy of a Fall.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
-
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day Photo Is Pulled from Multiple News Agencies Over Fears of Digital Manipulation
Were her engagement ring and wedding band taken off with AI? The saga keeps getting weirder.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
How to Watch 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Post-Oscars
Lily Gladstone's performance is unmissable.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Danielle Brooks' Oscars Manicure Is a Tribute to Black History
Her homage was a beauty highlight of the night.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
America Ferrera's "Barbie Fairytale Princess" Oscars 2024 Gown Took 400 Hours to Make
Seven tailors worked to bring her 'Barbie' vision to life.
By Lauren Tappan
-
All the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Oscars
The must-see looks end awards season on a satisfying note.
By Emma Childs
-
Emma Stone's Oscars Campaign Is Full of Award-Worthy Gowns
It's her latest in a string of elegant red carpet looks.
By Melony Forcier
-
Ice Spice Is Keeping the Y2K Spirit Alive in Baby Phat and a Cutout Catsuit
The Grammy-nominated rapper remixed nostalgia with modern flair.
By Aaron Royce
-
All the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Grammys
From Dua in custom Courrèges to Miley in Maison Margiela.
By Emma Childs
-
Dua Lipa's Bow Tie Dress Gave This Oversaturated Trend a Much-Need Refresh
The singer gave the bows-on-everything trend a welcome refresh.
By Melony Forcier
-
All the Looks from the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
Whose was your favorite?
By Emma Childs
-
We Need to Talk About the Red Carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards
Julianne in Valentino! Greta in Bottega Veneta! Ayo in Proenza Schouler!
By Emma Childs