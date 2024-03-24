Erin Andrews Says She Wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to "Get Married So Bad"

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews is hoping there will be wedding bells in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's (immediate) future.
"I want them to get married so bad," the sports commentator recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I love, love. I love him. He's amazing."
Andrews went on to add that she's "fully obsessed" with Swift, "what she's done in her life" and "how she makes me feel as a woman."
After Kelce and Swift publicly confirmed their relationship when Swift attended a Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023, Travis credited Andrews and Charissa Thompson, Andrews' Calm Down podcast co-host, for publicly (and shamelessly) encouraging Swift to "give him a shot."
"Taylor, I don't know what you're doing in your life right now besides rocking the world," Andrews said an August episode of the pair's podcast. "Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. I know we're not the best of friends, we're not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy."
"Do it for yourself, do it for us," Thompson added. "And do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy."
"You two are something else!!" Travis commented on a throwback Instagram post of the podcast episode in October. "I owe you big time!!"
Andrews told E! News in the same exclusive interview that she is "so pumped" about "how happy" Swift has made Kelce.
"Their support for each other is adorable," she added.
After Swift attended Super Bowl LVIII in support of her new beau, Kelce has traveled overseas to both Australia and Japan to return the favor as Swift continues her history-making "Eras Tour."
While appearing on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce opened up about Swift's NFL game attendance and his budding relationship.
"It's been a crazy, crazy ride I could never have anticipated, but I'm having fun with it, the majority of the world is having fun with it outside of all the cranky NFL fans," Kelce said at the time.
"It's a beautiful thing, isn't it?" he continued. "And then hopefully everybody realizes that we're two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it's nothing more than that.
