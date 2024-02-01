Travis Kelce Loves When Taylor Swift "Comes and Supports Me" Despite "Cranky NFL Fans"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift just ~shake it off~ when the haters try to come for them.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end—freshly Super Bowl-bound—just appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed the frenzy around his and the Midnights singer's relationship, particularly the inordinate amount of attention they attract.
"It's been a crazy, crazy ride I could never have anticipated, but I'm having fun with it, the majority of the world is having fun with it outside of all the cranky NFL fans," Kelce said.
"And you know what, we're slowly reeling 'em in. They're just—they're fighting it right now."
As evidenced by Jo Koy's ill-received joke at the Golden Globes, some football fans are being weirdos about Swift coming out to support her boyfriend while he does his thing out on the field. But Kelce says the two of them don't let the noise affect them more than it needs to.
"It's a beautiful thing, isn't it?" he said of their relationship. "And then hopefully everybody realizes that we're two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it's nothing more than that.
"As much as the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it. And sure enough, I love it when Taylor comes and supports me, and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but just a wonderful year, man."
As you probably know if you're reading this, Swift is regularly surrounded by hers and/or Kelce's family members and friends while watching the Chiefs play, with fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes being a mainstay in the stands with her.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Travis Kelce Confirms He Won't Be at the Grammys With Taylor Swift
Boo.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
San Diego is the Perfect Destination for Escaping the Cold
Indulge in the SoCal getaway you deserve.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Margot Robbie Reacts to 'Barbie' Oscars Snub: "There's No Way to Feel Sad When You Know You're This Blessed"
She made clear, however, that she thought Greta Gerwig should have been nominated.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Travis Kelce Confirms He Won't Be at the Grammys With Taylor Swift
Boo.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Nope, Travis Kelce Will Not Make It to the Grammys to Support Taylor Swift This Year: Sources
As ever, he has a good excuse.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Kelce Thinks It's Great That Taylor Swift Is Inspiring More Young Girls to Enjoy Football
Totally.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Resurfaced (and Now Viral) 2001 Clip from ‘The West Wing’ Explains How Taylor Swift Can Perform in Tokyo and Still Make the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in Less Than 24 Hours
President Jed Bartlet was looking out for us a full 23 years ago.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce’s Father Ed “Dad” Amidst On-Field Celebrations for the Kansas City Chiefs
Well, that’s pretty major.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Drew Barrymore Did the Math for How Taylor Swift Can Make It to the Super Bowl From Her Tokyo Concert—2 Months Before the Chiefs' Key Win
DREW!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Basically Recreated a Scene from 'One Tree Hill' Last Night After the Chiefs' Big Win
Taylor and Travis did it well, but Peyton and Lucas did it first.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
What Did an Emotional Travis Kelce Say to Taylor Swift When They Kissed on the Field Last Night?
We know what she said—but what *he* said is even sweeter.
By Rachel Burchfield