Travis Kelce Loves When Taylor Swift "Comes and Supports Me" Despite "Cranky NFL Fans"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift just ~shake it off~ when the haters try to come for them.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end—freshly Super Bowl-bound—just appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed the frenzy around his and the Midnights singer's relationship, particularly the inordinate amount of attention they attract.

"It's been a crazy, crazy ride I could never have anticipated, but I'm having fun with it, the majority of the world is having fun with it outside of all the cranky NFL fans," Kelce said.

"And you know what, we're slowly reeling 'em in. They're just—they're fighting it right now."

While hosting the Golden Globes, Jo Koy made a joke about the NFL coverage of Taylor Swift which landed very badly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As evidenced by Jo Koy's ill-received joke at the Golden Globes, some football fans are being weirdos about Swift coming out to support her boyfriend while he does his thing out on the field. But Kelce says the two of them don't let the noise affect them more than it needs to.

"It's a beautiful thing, isn't it?" he said of their relationship. "And then hopefully everybody realizes that we're two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it's nothing more than that.

"As much as the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it. And sure enough, I love it when Taylor comes and supports me, and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but just a wonderful year, man."

As you probably know if you're reading this, Swift is regularly surrounded by hers and/or Kelce's family members and friends while watching the Chiefs play, with fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes being a mainstay in the stands with her.