Eva Mendes Especially Loves this Sketch from Ryan Gosling's Recent 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Gig

She wrote on Instagram why it made her "so happy.”

Ryan Gosling on "Saturday Night Live"
(Image credit: SNL on NBC)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

In addition to the now-viral Beavis and Butt-Head sketch that sent Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner into stitches, host Ryan Gosling played a number of characters other than a Beavis lookalike, including a man who adopts a Cuban accent after marrying a Cuban woman.

Ryan Gosling on "Saturday Night Live"

Gosling and Hernandez in the sketch from last Saturday's episode.

(Image credit: SNL on NBC)

This sketch in particular garnered praise from Gosling’s longtime partner Eva Mendes, who gave the skit a stamp of approval: “My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this,” Mendes—who is of Cuban descent—wrote on Instagram. “Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off.”





The sketch starred Gosling, Marcello Hernandez, and Kenan Thompson; at one point, Thompson said that Gosling’s character “is from Tennessee, but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he different.” Gosling’s response? “A Cuban wife can change you,” explaining that he now speaks “like a Cuban papi” after marrying a Cuban woman.

Mendes also shouted out Hernandez and Thompson, and praised the way Hernandez said “Eva Mendes!” on the show. “Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion,” Mendes wrote. 

Eva Mendes

Gosling and Mendes have been together for 12 years and share two daughters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling

The couple are incredibly private about their relationship, and still have never officially confirmed whether they are married or not.

(Image credit: Getty)

After meeting on the set of the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines, the couple have been together for 12 years and are the parents of two daughters. As Gosling closed the show on Saturday night, he mentioned his family, saying “Eva, Ezzy, Ama, I love you!” referring to Mendes and their girls, Esmeralda and Amada. 

You can check out the sketch for yourself here

