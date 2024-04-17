Eva Mendes Especially Loves this Sketch from Ryan Gosling’s Recent ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig

In addition to the now-viral Beavis and Butt-Head sketch that sent Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner into stitches, host Ryan Gosling played a number of characters other than a Beavis lookalike, including a man who adopts a Cuban accent after marrying a Cuban woman.
This sketch in particular garnered praise from Gosling’s longtime partner Eva Mendes, who gave the skit a stamp of approval: “My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this,” Mendes—who is of Cuban descent—wrote on Instagram. “Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off.”
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
The sketch starred Gosling, Marcello Hernandez, and Kenan Thompson; at one point, Thompson said that Gosling’s character “is from Tennessee, but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he different.” Gosling’s response? “A Cuban wife can change you,” explaining that he now speaks “like a Cuban papi” after marrying a Cuban woman.
Mendes also shouted out Hernandez and Thompson, and praised the way Hernandez said “Eva Mendes!” on the show. “Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion,” Mendes wrote.
After meeting on the set of the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines, the couple have been together for 12 years and are the parents of two daughters. As Gosling closed the show on Saturday night, he mentioned his family, saying “Eva, Ezzy, Ama, I love you!” referring to Mendes and their girls, Esmeralda and Amada.
You can check out the sketch for yourself here.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Has Learned So Much About Football
"It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Forget 'Double Denim'—Beyoncé Is Tripling Up
Her Western era continues with her seventh (!) Canadian tuxedo.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Zendaya Says She Feels “So Lucky” to Have the Support of Loved Ones Like Boyfriend Tom Holland
She premiered her new film, ‘Challengers,’ in L.A. last night as she continues her global press tour.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift Endorses Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's "All Too Well" Parody From 'SNL'
She loves it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Gosling Says His Favorite Taylor Swift Song “Has a Real Soft Spot in My Heart”
He and his ‘The Fall Guy’ co-star Emily Blunt are both unabashed Swifties.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Eva Mendes Says She Gave Up Acting to Become a Full-Time Mother Even While Partner Ryan Gosling Continues to Work—And She Regrets Nothing
“It was like a no-brainer.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Eva Mendes Thanks Ryan Gosling for "Holding Down the Fort" While She Was At Milan Fashion Week
The trip marked the actress' first Fashion Week since before her two daughters were born.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Ryan Gosling Got Tips From Eva Mendes and Daughters for His 'I'm Just Ken' Performance at the Oscars
OMG.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
After Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance, Eva Mendes Asks Him to "Come Home"
"We need to put the kids to bed."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
“I’m Just Ken” Just Barely Made It to the Film ‘Barbie,’ Let Alone the Oscars Stage
Director Greta Gerwig fought for its inclusion, saying she needed it “with every inch of my body,” co-writer Mark Ronson said.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Eva Mendes Speaks Out In Support of Partner Ryan Gosling's Oscar Nomination: “So Beyond Proud to Be This Ken’s Barbie”
Tell 'em, Eva.
By Rachel Burchfield Published