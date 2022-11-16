Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling married? Signs are pointing to yes at the moment, but we don't actually have confirmation.
The Hitch star took to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself in a bright yellow tube top and a printed blue scarf wrapped around her messy bun. The photo was especially noteworthy because, in it, Mendes is holding her arm up over her face, so that a tattoo on her wrist is extra visible.
The tattoo in questions reads "de Gosling," which has fans thinking this is the actress' way of announcing that she and her famous partner are in fact married.
The speculation is based on the fact that, in Hispanic culture, a married woman often adds her husband's name to her own with the preposition "de" in between, which would make Mendes' potential married name "Eva Mendes de Gosling," as reported by Harper's Bazaar.
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
While we don't yet know if Mendes and Gosling are married for real, the two have been in a relationship since 2011, and share two daughters: Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.
While, as celebrity couples go, these two are generally pretty discreet, they regularly show their love and support for each other in very public (and adorable) ways.
See for example the time this year when Mendes shared a still of Gosling as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie on Instagram and captioned it, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken"
If you're just as excited as Mendes about this, the movie—directed by Gerwig and starring Gosling and Margot Robbie—is slated for release on July 21, 2023. Yay!!!
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jessica Biel Opened Up About Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake 10 Years In: "You Have to Keep Working Hard"
She has some pretty sound advice.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Fans Have Big Feelings About Ticketmaster Crashing Due to "Historically Unprecedented Demand"
There was heartbreak.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Princess Diaries 3' Is Happening, And I Absolutely Won't "Shut Up" About It
What about Anne Hathaway, though?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jessica Biel Opened Up About Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake 10 Years In: "You Have to Keep Working Hard"
She has some pretty sound advice.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears "Jennifer & Ben" Necklace in Throwback Photos
Cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chris Evans Is Reportedly Dating Actress Alba Baptista, As PDA Photos Emerge
Sorry to everyone who has a big crush on him.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan and Her Husband Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut, And They're Just So Cute Together
Lindsay is back, baby!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Jennifer Lopez Took Ben Affleck's Name After They Got Married
It's her choice, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up? Everything We Know
There are MANY conflicting theories.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Bella Hadid Shared Steamy Pics of Herself Making Out With Her Boyfriend
They've been dating for about a year.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Victoria Beckham Shut Down the Haters on Hers and David's 23rd Wedding Anniversary
Tell 'em, Posh!
By Iris Goldsztajn