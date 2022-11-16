Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling married? Signs are pointing to yes at the moment, but we don't actually have confirmation.

The Hitch star took to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself in a bright yellow tube top and a printed blue scarf wrapped around her messy bun. The photo was especially noteworthy because, in it, Mendes is holding her arm up over her face, so that a tattoo on her wrist is extra visible.

The tattoo in questions reads "de Gosling," which has fans thinking this is the actress' way of announcing that she and her famous partner are in fact married.

The speculation is based on the fact that, in Hispanic culture, a married woman often adds her husband's name to her own with the preposition "de" in between, which would make Mendes' potential married name "Eva Mendes de Gosling," as reported by Harper's Bazaar.

While we don't yet know if Mendes and Gosling are married for real, the two have been in a relationship since 2011, and share two daughters: Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

While, as celebrity couples go, these two are generally pretty discreet, they regularly show their love and support for each other in very public (and adorable) ways.

See for example the time this year when Mendes shared a still of Gosling as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie on Instagram and captioned it, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken"

If you're just as excited as Mendes about this, the movie—directed by Gerwig and starring Gosling and Margot Robbie—is slated for release on July 21, 2023. Yay!!!