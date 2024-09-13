While there are legions of female celebrities to draw style inspiration from, the same isn't always true for men. There just hasn't been as much variance in red carpet looks amongst our male celebrities—and even though we've had many groundbreakers, including David Bowie and Mick Jagger, the basic suit or tuxedo has been the general go-to for decades. Fortunately, there are still style icons, both in modern times and in decades past, that can teach you a lot about dressing well. Should you be interested in finding a celebrity to model your style after—or if you just want to ogle some sharply dressed men (who doesn't?)—this list is for you. Below, 32 male celebrities with incredible style.

Alain Delon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're unfamiliar, Alain Delon was an international sex symbol whose style was an important part of his popularity as an actor and singer. He famously starred in the Talented Mr. Ripley adaptation Purple Noon—playing the similarly stylish character, no less—and he made a huge impact on '60s menswear.

Dwyane Wade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade went from basketball star to style star—thanks in part to walking red carpet events with his fashionable wife Gabrielle Union—but he also credited his evolution to stylist Jason Bolden. He told Esquire in 2023, "He’s allowed me access to these brands…He’s brought back the energy in the fashion space.”

Harry Styles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Styles isn't afraid to push the envelope when it comes to fashion—and it's paid off, with the singer-actor influencing red carpets everywhere. British Vogue says that Styles' on-stage persona is defined by fashion "flamboyance," and his choices (including colorful pearl necklaces and dresses) are never, ever boring.

Troye Sivan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

GQ Australia's Man of the Year in 2023, Troye Sivan wears a ton of couture (including, often, pieces from Prada) and isn't afraid to play around with texture and shape: long shorts with socks pulled up, or a crop jacket and low-waisted pants. It's boundary-pushing in the best way.

David Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Beckham's been in the public eye for decades now, and it's been quite the evolution from blonde-haired footballer and model to stately guest at a royal wedding (this is a picture from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials). He's truly cultivated a classic, highly covetable style.

Gregory Peck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lot of the reason we still love Old Hollywood icons is because of their classic, classy style. We know Gregory Peck best as the be-suited Atticus Finch, with floppy hair slicked back and round frames adorning his face, but he also had a great "relaxed" style in photos where's he's sailing or golfing.

Pharrell Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pharrell married fashion designer Helen Lasichanh in 2013, and the two have often made for an extremely stylish red carpet duo. He's considered one of the most fashionable men around, per Esquire, and has himself worked as a menswear and accessories designer.

Oscar Isaac

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of Oscar Isaac's rise to fashion prominence came from his very stylish turn in Scenes from a Marriage. But he's also got a fun, unserious bent to his style to match his charisma, including his proclivity for wearing the heck out of skirts on the red carpet.

Errol Flynn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Errol Flynn, who had his heyday in the '30s and '40s and is most well-known for playing Robin Hood, was a notorious hedonist and womanizer with the debonair style to match. He had exceptional suiting (tailored to fit his extremely tall frame) but his casual-wear was equally dashing.

Shah Rukh Khan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The extremely popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has had an impressive versatility in his style. He's got great formal style, but it's his casual outfits that make the most impact, from an impressive array of sneakers to some pretty iconic cargo pants.

Henry Cavill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dapper British star really excels at dressing well (and getting clothes tailored to his extremely muscular, over-six-feet-tall frame). His innate polish has never been more evidenced than in his role in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., which was the perfect match between character (suave, stylish spy) and actor.

Willem Dafoe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're unfamiliar with this Prada ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2012–2013 show from Milan Fashion Week, it paraded out a series of sharply dressed movie "villains" including Gary Oldman and Adrian Brody. But none was more characteristically chic than Willem Dafoe, whose presence on the red carpet has always been stellar.

Richard Gere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is true that Richard Gere's reputation as a fashion force comes in part from his role in American Gigolo and the fact that Giorgio Armani designed the sharp, gorgeous costumes. But Gere continued that reputation as an '80s fashion icon whose outfits captivated well beyond his heyday.

Jacob Elordi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi had a successful and equally stylish run in the early 2020s: from Euphoria to Saltburn and Priscilla, Elordi and his stylists have experimented with cool accessories, fun shapes (see also: this exaggerated collar), and an amalgamation of masculine and feminine styles.

Lil Nas X

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lil Nas X has constantly upped the ante on his own style, but the start of his career saw him dressing in muted outfits to be less conspicuous. After he came out, his signature style has become big and bold—from enormous skirts to literally dressing up as a cat.

Jeremy Allen White

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In much the same way as his character on The Bear, Jeremy Allen White exudes the kind of casual cool that seems to elude the rest of us. His "off-duty" style is particularly notable, with his clothes a bit lived-in and cozy but simultanously well-fitting and elevated.

Donald Glover

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald Glover has mastered the "cool, but not trying too hard" sense of style that makes his red carpet looks intriguing. He's not afraid to go with an interesting color (or a suit that's all white), a pattern or floral design, or a fully tonal outfit.

Cary Grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our Old Hollywood icons made the most out of suits—probably none more so than Cary Grant. In the '60s, he noted that his enduring style was due to making classic suit choices: "The lapels are neither too wide nor too narrow, the trousers neither too tight nor too loose, the coats neither too short nor too long...simplicity, to me, has always been the essence of good taste."

James Dean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The above outfit James Dean wore in Rebel Without a Cause—red windbreaker, white tee, classic jeans—was massively influential in the '50s and became a sort of "uniform" for those men who wanted to emulate the late actor's style. I would have loved to see the sartorial greatness ahead of Dean had he not died tragically at a young age.

Timothée Chalamet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a self-described fashion fanboy, Timothée Chalamet has productive relationships with a number of designers and fashion houses. In his relatively short Hollywood career, he went from simple suits to pearl necklaces and red backless suits, to name a few style choices.

Ryan Gosling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling really hit a fashion peak with the red carpet (and awards show) circuit for Barbie, culminating in an "I'm Just Ken" performance in a pink suit at the Oscars. But he's been dapper for a while, with a laidback style that is nevertheless extremely polished.

A$AP Rocky

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it certainly helps to have a stylish partner (in A$AP Rocky's case, the iconic Rihanna), the rapper has sometimes been known as the best-dressed man in hip hop with a keen eye for fresh designer pieces and the ability to put together a perfect outfit.

Steve McQueen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The King Of Cool" got his nickname because he was one of the sharpest dressers in Hollywood. He also had a surprising amount of versatility for the time (the '60s and '70s), including weathered leather jackets and cardigans—and just look at those striped pants!

Frank Sinatra

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the whole "Rat Pack" was synonymous with tailored suits, Frank Sinatra became known for his sharp suits and jackets to match his soulful performances. For its time, the cut of his sharkskin suits (often made of mohair and wool) were sleek and modern, not to mention textural.

Michael B. Jordan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan really stepped up his fashion game right around the time he started promoting Creed—and he did so by adopting a popular and successful strategy of combining well-made, well-fitting classics with some strategically deployed trends.

Mick Jagger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few male celebrities have had quite the same influence on fashion as Mick Jagger. Way before it was cool, he was mixing masculine and feminine styles, with plenty of silky fabrics, bedazzling colors and textures, and frilly and see-through details that few dared to wear back in the day.

Paul Newman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For anyone looking to hone their personal style, Paul Newman has been a northern star. His accessories (like his watches and sunglasses) are exceptional, but he was also known for loving Sperrys and wearing them throughout his whole life—way before fashion sneakers were a thing.

David Bowie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Bowie had a number of fashion eras in his lifetime (here he is touring as Ziggy Stardust). His ability to work with exceptional artists to hone his look influenced the fashion world, designers, and audience members—he was a master of androgyny and creative spontaneity.

Idris Elba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What sets apart Idris Elba's style is its simultaneous nod to the classics (see also his love of driving caps) with a full-throated embrace of the modern. He'll happily leave the house in a sharply pressed pair of shorts with trainers, but he elevates a suit with the same aplomb.

Robert Redford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like other fashion greats, Robert Redford had many eras of style (often coinciding with the characters he played—my favorite being his "journalism chic" look in All the Presidents' Men). If your style leans '70s, have his casual outfits at the ready for inspiration.

George Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of George Clooney's secret to style success is in consistency: He's been wearing a version of the same (sharply tailored) gray Armani suit for a large percentage of his career. And he continues to look virtually the same in them—which is smart, because now we all think he's aging backwards.

Sidney Poitier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sidney Poitier had the style chops to match his incredible acting abilities. In his everyday life, that meant prioritizing underrated basics like polos and button-downs. But he could also rock a more extreme look, both on the red carpet and in character. Here he is on set for Lilies of the Field, for which he won an Oscar, looking like the sartorial bad*ss he is.