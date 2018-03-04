Who Is Eiza González? 16 Things to Know About the Actress

11 She's Reportedly Dating Josh Duhamel

A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on May 1, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

According to US Weekly, the actress met Fergie's ex at Jennifer Lopez's pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis back in February.

"They drank and partied together until very late," a source told the magazine. "After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number."

"They definitely have a connection because they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England working," the source added. "They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before."

