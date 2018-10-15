Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced to the world that they are officially expecting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child. The couple reportedly told members of the royal family the news over the weekend at Princess Eugenie's wedding, and they touched down in Australia today for their scheduled tour of the country.

There's no word yet about the baby's official due date (all we know right now is that the child is expected in spring of 2019) , but we already know that Harry will be the best dad when the new baby arrives. How do we know? Because he's been giving us all photographic evidence to prove it for YEARS. Here are 56 pictures of Harry that prove he'll be a great dad.