Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced to the world that they are officially expecting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child. The couple reportedly told members of the royal family the news over the weekend at Princess Eugenie's wedding, and they touched down in Australia today for their scheduled tour of the country.
There's no word yet about the baby's official due date (all we know right now is that the child is expected in spring of 2019) , but we already know that Harry will be the best dad when the new baby arrives. How do we know? Because he's been giving us all photographic evidence to prove it for YEARS. Here are 56 pictures of Harry that prove he'll be a great dad.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who gets in there and does the work. Case in point: He got hands-on working in a garden with a little boy in Lesotho, Africa during a 2004 trip.
Prince Harry will be a proud dad. Here he is, beaming with pride at two of the winners of the WellChild Awards Ceremony in London in 2008.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who poses his kids for silly, fun pictures. Proof: Here he is in 2005 with a child in Lesotho, who he posed in his own sunglasses.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who makes time to hang out. Here he is hanging with kids after he competed in a charity polo match in Tetbury, England.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who can juggle watching multiple kids, as evidenced by this picture taken during a return visit to Lesotho in 2006.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who talks to kids on their level. In this picture, he chats with Christopher Anderson, who nominated Caroline Anderson for Best Nurse at the WellChild Children's Health Awards in London and he looks like he's having a real conversation with another adult. Well done, Harry.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who makes kids laugh — just ask Mutsu Potsane, the kid laughing like crazy in this 2006 picture taken during Harry's return trip to Lesotho.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who makes goofy faces to make kids laugh. This picture from Lesotho is just the first of many, many pictures that prove this one.
Prince Harry will definitely stick his tongue out at his kids. On another trip to Lesotho in 2008, Harry continued his now well-known habit of making silly faces at kids to make them laugh.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who embraces childhood magic. Here he is with eight-year-old Lucy Tutton, who won the Most Caring Child Award at the 2009 WellChild Awards in London, being as excited as an eight-year-old himself about a balloon flower.
Prince Harry will be a truly caring dad. You can just see the genuine love for children Harry has in this picture of him with Alex Burke, 6, who won the Bravest Child Award at the WellChild Awards in 2009.
Prince Harry will be a good sport kind of dad. Here's another shot with Alex Burke, who decided to blow bubbles in Harry's face. Harry was totally fine with that—a must-have dad quality.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who is very careful with his babies. This picture of Harry visiting the children's ward at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in January 2010 shows that he'll hold his newborn tight.
Prince Harry will seriously make so many faces at his kids. In another picture taken at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital children's ward in 2010, Harry made yet another silly face at yet another kid.
Prince Harry will be a dad who really cares about making sure his kids are ready for anything. In another picture taken in Lesotho, this time in 2010, Harry was super focused on helping this kid get bundled up.
Prince Harry will be fine talking to his kids when they get older. In this picture from 2012, Harry carried on a conversation with a blind girl named Anna Albury in the Bahamas, proving that he's not just comfortable with babies and boys. He's ready for dad duty with a preteen daughter, too.
Prince Harry will be a focused dad. When Harry talks to a kid, he gives them his full attention, every time.
Prince Harry will be so excited to have a baby around. If this photo of Harry and a baby looking equally excited to be hanging out in Tidworth, England is any indication, Harry will be downright jazzed to have a baby around.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who actually plays the games his kids want to play. During a 2014 visit to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with the mayor of London, Harry got seriously into the playground games, even though he was wearing a suit and was also an adult person.
Prince Harry will be a playful dad. You know those fun dads who lift their kids up high so they can pretend they're flying? Harry is definitely going to be one of those dads, as evidenced by this picture of him playing with a toddler in Chile.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who genuinely wants to come to school with his kids for special events. During his three-day tour of Chile, he spent a lot of time with a kindergarten class and seemed to be having at least as much fun as the kids.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who embarrasses his kids by dancing. In 2014, Harry showed off his dorkiest dance moves during a trip to Chile.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who lifts his kids up—both literally (as seen in this photo of him lifting a blind toddler during a trip to Lesotho) and figuratively.
Prince Harry will be an affectionate dad. During a visit to a center for children living with multiple disabilities in 2014, Harry showed his softest side, giving this little boy a sweet kiss on the cheek.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who is down for play time. During a 2014 trip to Lesotho, Harry got down on the ground to play with kids.
Seriously. He will be down in there, playing and being Dad of the Year.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who is always showing off pictures of his kids. You can see it in his face in this picture, right? His wallet will be nothing but pictures of his kids.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who takes his kids on adventures. He's going to want to show his kids the world and spark their curiosity, just like he did with these boys in Lesotho in 2014.
Prince Harry will be the dad who can carry his kids around when they get tired of walking. During a trip to Western Australia, Harry casually carried around this kid like it was nothing.
Prince Harry will be the kind of dad who wants to be friends with his kids' friends. And, TBH, they'll probably want the same thing. Harry is a kid at heart, as seen in this picture of him playing touch rugby with a group of kids in New Zealand.