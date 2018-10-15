In oh-my-god-I-can't-believe-it's-happening news, Meghan Markle is pregnant! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together in the spring of 2019, according to Kensington Palace.

The Palace announced the news on Twitter and Instagram early this morning. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Are you screaming? I'm screaming.



According to royal reporter Rebecca English, Meghan already had her 12-week scan (this means she'll likely give birth around April) and the baby is in good health. Harry and Meghan told the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland has issued a statement through Kensington Palace saying she was "very happy at this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

Yesterday, the couple landed in Sydney, Australia and are about to begin their first royal tour together. For two weeks, they'll be traveling through Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji to complete 76 total engagements.

Congratulations to Harry and Meg!