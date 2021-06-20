The Queen Has Launched a Collection of Dog Toys and Accessories for Her Fellow Dog-Lovers

If you exist in the middle of the Venn-Diagram of "obsessed with the royal family" and "obsessed with your pet," then sit down and get ready to spend your entire tax refund on the Queen's line of pet accessories. The line includes bandana and bows as well as pet cushions and pet blankets, dog togs, treat pouches, and more and is available to shop anywhere in the world through the Royal Collection Trust's online store (bless the internet).

"We have lovingly curated our edit of magnificent gift ideas for our furry friends; from gilded, earthenware dog bowls and charming dog bandanas, to engraved, leather leads and collars and tartan accessories inspired by the Hunting Stewart Tartan, which is the livery worn at the Palace of Holyroodhouse," the Royal Collection Trust writes of the line in its official description. "Our selection of treats are sure to delight our canine companions around the world."

Click through the gallery to see the collection for yourself (/buy one of everything, if you're like us).