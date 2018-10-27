image
Today's Top Stories
1
USC Sexual Abuse Case: 3 Women Tell Their Stories
image
2
The Queen and Her Corgis: A Love Story
image
3
WORTH IT: Beauty Products We Love
image
4
Everything You Need To Know About 'Dirty John'
image
5
The Outnet's Midseason Sale Is Finally Here

All of 2018's Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

They came. They saw. They wore the crazy outfits. Here, the best of the bunch.

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty ImagesInstagram

If one thing in this life is for certain, it's that celebrities know how to make a statement—so it's no surprise that they love to ball all out on their costumes once October 31 comes around. Here are the best celebrity Halloween costumes of the year.

1 of 11
image
Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Kylie and her daughter, Stormi, dressed as skeletons together.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 11
image
Getty Images
Cindy Crawford

As Blondie.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 11
image
Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

As Joan Jett.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 11
image
Getty Images
Michelle Trachtenberg

As Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 11
image
Getty Images
Harry Styles

As Elton John.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 11
image
Getty Images
Olivia Munn

As Peik Lin from Crazy Rich Asians.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 11
image
Paris Hilton

As a magical creature.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 11
image
Zoe Kravitz

As a vampire in the morning.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 11
image
Nina Dobrev

As (possibly) the concept of A Star Is Born.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 11
image
Ryan Seacrest

As Karl Lagerfeld.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 11
image
Getty Images
Nicky Hilton

As 2002 Paris Hilton.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
The 20 Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Halloween Ideas We Love for 2018
On the Set of 'The Shining' The Scariest Horror Movies of the '80s
image Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Won Halloween
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image This Is Pinterest's #1 Halloween Makeup Idea
Halloween Portrait Of Young Gothic Woman The #1 Halloween Makeup Tutorial of All Time
image 11 Ugly Halloween Sweaters to Wear to the Party
image
50 Halloween Costume Ideas from TV Shows & Movies
image Glitter Pumpkin Butts Are a Thing for Halloween
image 13 Super-Easy Halloween Eye Makeup Ideas
Trooping The Colour 2018 This Royal 'Modern Family' Costume Wins Halloween
image Cute Halloween Costumes That Are Also Warm