Did Gerard Butler Lose a Fight with a Pool?

Listen, we've all been there, haven't we? Those rookie hair care mistakes always seem to stick with you, teaching you invaluable lessons (that almost always cost too much money to fix). The shower after a perm, a sweaty stain after a fresh dye job. The curly hair bangs. Hitting the pool after a botched bleaching and turning your hair a stomach-churning shade of seafoam green.
It's that last one from which Gerard Butler seems to be suffering. Or, at least, the character he plays in his mysterious-sounding new film, In the Hand of Dante.
"Follow the dark and violent path of a man who plunges into a metaphorical hell until he reaches paradise in search of his forbidden and impossible love," the IMDb page for director Julian Schnabel's new film portends.
Plunge, you say? PLUNGE? Like one does in, say, a pool? Is this metaphorical hell reached via diving board at the Coney Island YMCA (or is it the one on McBurney)? Is that why Butler's character's suit color matches his messed-up hair?
For those who may have no idea what we're talking about, In the Hand of Dante is based on the 2002 Nick Tosches book of the same name, where a fictionalized version of the author finds himself on a juxtapositional journey to that of the author Dante Alighieri. The film stars Oscar Isaac as Nick, and will feature an impressive cast (seemingly playing multiple parts in the interweaving narratives) including Butler and Gal Gadot. Schnabel recently revealed that Al Pacino, John Malkovich, Benjamin Clementine, and The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore will also make appearances in what sounds like an opulent, star-studded mystery.
I think we can all agree, however, that the real mystery is: how could Gerard Butler's character in this film have messed up his hair this badly? Was it the first time he'd ever dyed his hair blonde? Was the pool over-chlorinated that day? Is the pool and/or chlorine sentient and have it out for Mr. Butler's character for reasons we do not understand? Are we really over-indulging our imagination here in the name of word count? And has anyone told him that all he needs to do is mix a tablespoon of baking soda into his shampoo to help neutralize the green?
Only time will tell, I guess.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Alicia Lutes is a writer—all kinds—based in Los Angeles, who has written extensively on culture, entertainment, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, and more. Previously, she was Managing Editor at Nerdist, as well as creator/former host of the web series Fangirling. She has been known to perform comedy and is also her own grandpa, so biographies are incredibly hard for her.
-
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Coordinate in Very Chic Winter Outerwear
Like mother, like daughter.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Hailey Bieber Exuded Holiday Cheer in Festive Ferragamo Red
Her look was a love letter to Maximillian Davis's magic.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Here's How Cardi B Does a Holiday Manicure
All I want for Christmas? More Cardi nail inspo.
By Sophia Vilensky