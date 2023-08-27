Blake Lively Says “Coparenting” with “Sister” Gigi Hadid is “One of My Life’s Greatest Joys”

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid are best friends—and apparently also consider themselves coparents. Per Us Weekly, Hadid took to Instagram Saturday to pay tribute to Lively’s 36th birthday, which was the day prior. “Pretty sure this pic is before her (our) baby number 1 but I just love it bc I still feel like the baby of the group,” Hadid captioned a photo of her and Lively, who had a prominent baby bump. “Lots-o-angelbabies later, u are a magical friend and mamma—protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT! Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped crème. And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad.”

She concluded her post “Thank you for your light and example sister @blakelively. Wishing you the best year yet. u know ily!” She also included a birthday cake emoji. Lively seemed touched, sharing Hadid’s post and adding “This was before baby #3 for me and #1 for you. Coparenting with you whether you agree to raise my children or not is one of my life’s greatest joys. Love you, mama, sister, friend.”

Hadid is mom to two-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik; Lively shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds. And, while their friendship dates back years, Hadid has been particularly vocal about her bond with Lively this summer, specifically showing her support for Lively’s new business endeavor, Betty Booze canned cocktails, a spinoff of her Betty Buzz mixers, Us Weekly reports.

Speaking of showing their support, Lively’s husband Reynolds shared an uncharacteristically romantic post about his wife for her birthday two days ago. (We’re sure Reynolds is plenty romantic privately, but publicly, the couple are more known for ribbing and trolling one another than mushy gushy tributes.) As far as Hadid’s love life goes, Us Weekly reports that she and Leonardo DiCaprio “have fun” but that the model is “more than happy living the single life.”

