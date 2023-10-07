New Couple Alert? Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Grab Dinner Together in New York City

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It could be romantic, it could be platonic, it could be strictly professional—but whatever it is, we’re interested: apparently supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper grabbed dinner together in New York City on Thursday night and are on friendly enough terms to have left in the same vehicle, Page Six reports. The two ate at Via Carota, an Italian hotspot in the West Village.

Cooper was most recently linked with political staffer Huma Abedin, whom Cooper began dating after they both attended the Met Gala in 2022. Before that, Cooper was in a four-year relationship with model Irina Shayk, who is the mother of Cooper’s daughter, Lea. Cooper and Shayk ended their relationship in 2019 “but have maintained a great co-parenting relationship,” Page Six reports. Though last month Cooper and Shayk looked super friendly (read: touchy-feely) during a family vacation in Italy, the rumor mill has it that Shayk is dating former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was spotted with over the summer.

As for Hadid, she was recently linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio, but Page Six reports that, because of their conflicting schedules, their relationship was never incredibly serious. While Hadid may just be moving on to another actor (Cooper), DiCaprio has moved on to another model—Vittoria Ceretti. Hadid also shares a daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik.

