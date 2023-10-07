New Couple Alert? Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Grab Dinner Together in New York City

…and left in the same vehicle.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

It could be romantic, it could be platonic, it could be strictly professional—but whatever it is, we’re interested: apparently supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper grabbed dinner together in New York City on Thursday night and are on friendly enough terms to have left in the same vehicle, Page Six reports. The two ate at Via Carota, an Italian hotspot in the West Village.

Gigi Hadid walks in Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cooper was most recently linked with political staffer Huma Abedin, whom Cooper began dating after they both attended the Met Gala in 2022. Before that, Cooper was in a four-year relationship with model Irina Shayk, who is the mother of Cooper’s daughter, Lea. Cooper and Shayk ended their relationship in 2019 “but have maintained a great co-parenting relationship,” Page Six reports. Though last month Cooper and Shayk looked super friendly (read: touchy-feely) during a family vacation in Italy, the rumor mill has it that Shayk is dating former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was spotted with over the summer.

As for Hadid, she was recently linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio, but Page Six reports that, because of their conflicting schedules, their relationship was never incredibly serious. While Hadid may just be moving on to another actor (Cooper), DiCaprio has moved on to another model—Vittoria Ceretti. Hadid also shares a daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at Giorgio Baldi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, The Daily Mail reports that Cooper and DiCaprio are friends, and have been since their twenties. (Both men are 48 now.)

Topics
Gigi Hadid
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸