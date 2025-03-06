Gigi Hadid was the ultimate Schiaparelli muse at creative director Daniel Roseberry's latest and greatest Paris Fashion Week presentation. After pulling up to Le Musée d'Art Moderne clad in a cropped black leather bomber jacket, cuffed black jeans, and matching lug sole loafers, the supermodel changed into something far more glamorous to open the show.

An audible hush fell over the room on March 6 when Hadid strolled out in a slouchy black power suit topped with a hulking pair of furry black shoulder pads. As seen in a British Vogue clip shared to Hadid's Instagram story, the waist of her blazer was secured with a black double-row belt that underscored this year's belt buckle trend. Her pants were cinched at the ankle for a jogger-inspired silhouette that fit neatly over the top of her pointy black boots.

Roseberry accessorized her suiting with a black top-handle bag that was tucked under Hadid's arm like a clutch. Gold hardware was woven throughout the ensemble, from the buttons on her jacket cuffs to the lock and key details on her purse. All of those metallic accents were tied together with a sculptural set of gold hoop earrings. Her silvery ash blonde hair transformation, however, added contrast.

Gigi Hadid's off-duty model ensemble layers a black leather bomber with washed black jeans and lug sole loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the last five years of her storied career, the 29-year-old has become very selective about the shows she chooses to book. But somehow, she always makes time for Paris Fashion Week. After headlining Versace's Spring/Summer 2025 show in September 2024, she flew non-stop to Paris to close the season by walking for Rabanne and Vetements. Less than a month after returning from Europe, she stormed the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a baby pink romper and matching angel wings while her supportive boyfriend Bradley Cooper cheered her on from home. The knitwear mogul's younger sister, Bella Hadid, also put her runway modeling hiatus on pause to grace the Victoria's Secret catwalk in a cherry red lingerie set and a gigantic feathered bolero.

Gigi Hadid walks for Paco Rabanne's RTW Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid poses in a pink leotard and matching angel wings on the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Between the demands of parenting her daughter Khai and running her cashmere brand Guest in Residence, it's easy to see why Gigi Hadid would want to take a step back from full-time modeling. But I'll always be happy to see her back in action, especially in the City of Light.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors