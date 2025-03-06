Gigi Hadid's Schiaparelli Power Suit Pairs the Belt Buckle Trend With a Jogger Pant Revival

The supermodel opened Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show in a suit that oozed corporate maximalism.

Gigi Hadid at the schiaparelli fall 2025 paris fashion week show
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Gigi Hadid was the ultimate Schiaparelli muse at creative director Daniel Roseberry's latest and greatest Paris Fashion Week presentation. After pulling up to Le Musée d'Art Moderne clad in a cropped black leather bomber jacket, cuffed black jeans, and matching lug sole loafers, the supermodel changed into something far more glamorous to open the show.

An audible hush fell over the room on March 6 when Hadid strolled out in a slouchy black power suit topped with a hulking pair of furry black shoulder pads. As seen in a British Vogue clip shared to Hadid's Instagram story, the waist of her blazer was secured with a black double-row belt that underscored this year's belt buckle trend. Her pants were cinched at the ankle for a jogger-inspired silhouette that fit neatly over the top of her pointy black boots.

Roseberry accessorized her suiting with a black top-handle bag that was tucked under Hadid's arm like a clutch. Gold hardware was woven throughout the ensemble, from the buttons on her jacket cuffs to the lock and key details on her purse. All of those metallic accents were tied together with a sculptural set of gold hoop earrings. Her silvery ash blonde hair transformation, however, added contrast.

A photo of Gigi Hadid's off-duty model ensemble, which layers a black leather bomber with washed black jeans and lug sole loafers.

Gigi Hadid's off-duty model ensemble layers a black leather bomber with washed black jeans and lug sole loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the last five years of her storied career, the 29-year-old has become very selective about the shows she chooses to book. But somehow, she always makes time for Paris Fashion Week. After headlining Versace's Spring/Summer 2025 show in September 2024, she flew non-stop to Paris to close the season by walking for Rabanne and Vetements. Less than a month after returning from Europe, she stormed the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a baby pink romper and matching angel wings while her supportive boyfriend Bradley Cooper cheered her on from home. The knitwear mogul's younger sister, Bella Hadid, also put her runway modeling hiatus on pause to grace the Victoria's Secret catwalk in a cherry red lingerie set and a gigantic feathered bolero.

A photo of Gigi Hadid walking for Paco Rabanne's RTW Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris.

Gigi Hadid walks for Paco Rabanne's RTW Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A photo of Gigi Hadid posing in a pink leotard and matching angel wings on the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.

Gigi Hadid poses in a pink leotard and matching angel wings on the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between the demands of parenting her daughter Khai and running her cashmere brand Guest in Residence, it's easy to see why Gigi Hadid would want to take a step back from full-time modeling. But I'll always be happy to see her back in action, especially in the City of Light.

TOPICS
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸