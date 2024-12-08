Hailey Bieber Supports Gigi Hadid's LA Store Opening With Coordinating Holiday Outfits
Both models dressed in warm shades of brown and red to celebrate the opening of the Los Angeles Guest in Residence location.
Showing up proves you're a real friend. Showing up when you have a newborn at home proves you friendship is next-level.
Hailey Bieber showed off exactly that kind of next-level friendship commitment when she turned out to support Gigi Hadid at her Guest in Residence store opening in Los Angeles Saturday night—wearing adorably coordinating looks, no less.
The event marked Bieber's first official public event appearance since giving birth (she and her husband, Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August).
The new mom and model wore a matching burgundy skirt and jacket set, accessorized with a small bag and black stiletto pumps for the occasion. The look marked the second time this week Bieber has taken a classic holiday party look and made it her own, following the veritable masterclass in How to Wear a Red Sweater Mini Dress she put on in the carousel of pictures she shared to the Rhode Instagram account on Friday.
Hadid, fittingly, wore multiple Guest in Residence pieces for the store opening, pairing the Guest in Residence Striped Rugby in chestnut and true red stripes with the Guest in Residence Cable Vest in Cashmere in chestnut brown.
In addition to the pieces from her own brand, Hadid wore Calzedonia Invisible 20 Denier Sheer Tights and Christian Louboutin Donna Penny Loafers and accessorized the look with a Loro Piana Pocket L19 Clutch, according to Star Style.
Hadid told Women's Wear Daily that the LA Guest in Residence store, like the brand's Bond Street location in New York City, was designed to capture the same vibe guests have when they visit the model at her home.
“Really, it’s the same feeling,” she explained. “We want people to walk into our stores and feel like they’re in a creative friend’s home. We want people to feel comfortable: Sit down, play a game of chess, look around at the art and there’s an ease to it.”
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
