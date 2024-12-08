Hailey Bieber Supports Gigi Hadid's LA Store Opening With Coordinating Holiday Outfits

Showing up proves you're a real friend. Showing up when you have a newborn at home proves you friendship is next-level.

Hailey Bieber showed off exactly that kind of next-level friendship commitment when she turned out to support Gigi Hadid at her Guest in Residence store opening in Los Angeles Saturday night—wearing adorably coordinating looks, no less.

Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber pose together at the Guest in Residence store opening in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The event marked Bieber's first official public event appearance since giving birth (she and her husband, Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August).

The new mom and model wore a matching burgundy skirt and jacket set, accessorized with a small bag and black stiletto pumps for the occasion. The look marked the second time this week Bieber has taken a classic holiday party look and made it her own, following the veritable masterclass in How to Wear a Red Sweater Mini Dress she put on in the carousel of pictures she shared to the Rhode Instagram account on Friday.

Hailey Bieber in a burgundy velvet skirt and jacket at the Guest in Residence store opening in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid, fittingly, wore multiple Guest in Residence pieces for the store opening, pairing the Guest in Residence Striped Rugby in chestnut and true red stripes with the Guest in Residence Cable Vest in Cashmere in chestnut brown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to the pieces from her own brand, Hadid wore Calzedonia Invisible 20 Denier Sheer Tights and Christian Louboutin Donna Penny Loafers and accessorized the look with a Loro Piana Pocket L19 Clutch, according to Star Style.

Gigi Hadid posing at her Guest in Residence store opening in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid told Women's Wear Daily that the LA Guest in Residence store, like the brand's Bond Street location in New York City, was designed to capture the same vibe guests have when they visit the model at her home.

“Really, it’s the same feeling,” she explained. “We want people to walk into our stores and feel like they’re in a creative friend’s home. We want people to feel comfortable: Sit down, play a game of chess, look around at the art and there’s an ease to it.”