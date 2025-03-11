Gigi Hadid Just Gave a Rare Update on Her Relationship with Zayn Malik

For a while, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were one of the most popular celebrity couples around—and how could they not be? She's a supermodel; he's a former member of one of the biggest boy bands ever, One Direction. But, after six years of being on-and-off, things came to a shocking and dramatic end in 2021, a year after they welcomed their daughter, Khai.

Not only was it reported in October 2021 that Gigi and Malik were over, but that news was accompanied by a claim that Malik had a physical altercation with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. Now, in a new interview with Vogue, Gigi has shared where she and her ex stand over three years later. And despite going through this very tough and very public situation, they're doing really well as co-parents.

To summarize what happened: In October 2021, TMZ reported that Yolanda claimed Malik "struck" her and that she was interested in filing a police report. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not speak out directly herself. Malik commented at the time, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid."

A couple of days later, ABC News reported that Malik plead no contest to harassment charges, including Yolanda's claim that he shoved her against a dresser. He was sentenced to 360 days of probation, to stay away from Yolanda, and an anger management class.

In a statement (via Us Weekly), Malik said, "I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in ... In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Now, it seems this situation from their past is far behind them. Gigi—who is now in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper—says that she and Malik have "love, and a feeling of camaraderie" between them as they parent Khai.

The former couple enjoying a Givenchy fashion show together in October 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything,” the 29-year-old explained to Vogue. “And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but what we’ve been through together."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gigi talked about their custody arrangement, too. "Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance," she said. "That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs.” She also mentioned that Khai is already taking after Malik when it comes to music.

Malik previously spoke out about co-parenting with Gigi in a 2023 interview with Call Her Daddy. "Co-parenting is good," the "Pillowtalk" singer said (via Harper's Bazaar). "We have a really good relationship for Khai. She’s the main importance. It’s going well."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were together on-and-off for six years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Gigi was more open about her relationship with Malik in the new Vogue interview, in the past, she did touch on their custody arrangement and how it affected her career.

"I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional, because now, I literally have half the time," she told Porter in 2023. "I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have. And the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me. I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it."