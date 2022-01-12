Kanye West Is "Trying to Make Kim Kardashian Jealous" by Flaunting His Relationship With Julia Fox, Source Says
How... surprising?
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Look, I've explained this before: Just because Kanye West has dated, like, several people in the past few months doesn't mean he isn't trying to get his ex-wife back, OK?
In the latest news that is going to be super fun for the rapper's new girlfriend Julia Fox to hear, West is apparently just dating her to get back at ex-wife Kim Kardashian—although to be fair, it sounds like Fox kind of knows that's all this is.
"Kanye and Julia are having a good time hanging out and getting to know each other better. They're both creative and think outside of the box," a source tells Entertainment Tonight. "Kanye is trying to make Kim jealous by being very public with Julia. He is trying to make a point. Julia thinks Kanye is really cool and is also just enjoying the ride while it lasts."
Well, as long as it works for both of them.
That said, it sounds like West's ploy isn't exactly working, and Kardashian is actually happy for him, which is just a tad ironic TBH. Sources tell TMZ that the SKIMS founder is glad that her ex is dating a Kardashian fan and thinks that this will make everyone's life easier if the relationship between West and Fox lasts and she ends up being a stepmom to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
For her part, Kardashian seems to be totally thriving. She has posted some super hot outfits on Instagram, and her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson looks like it's going from to strength to strength.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
As for West, he has been rumored to want Kardashian back several times (and has said things to that effect himself, too), and she reportedly "thinks it's strange." So... yeah...
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
