Kanye West's Behavior Is Apparently "Bringing Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Closer," Source Says

You would be forgiven if you stopped keeping up with the Kardashians long ago. But don't worry, I got you.

Previously on the currently untelevized saga, Kanye West tried to get his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back very publicly on several occasions. He then began dating actress Julia Fox, while a source claimed he was "trying to make Kim jealous by being very public with Julia."

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been almost quietly dating comedian Pete Davidson (like, they haven't attended any official events together), a development which West has been less than thrilled about. Take, for example, the time he wrote lyrics about beating Davidson up.

Kardashian is reportedly done with all the drama, but she and her new boyfriend wish West well—especially because they've found happiness in each other.

"Kim truly wants Kanye to be at peace with their marriage being over and find happiness, whether it’s with Julia or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way," a source tells Page Six.

"She is worried about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye’s end will affect their kids in the future and feels that any issues should be resolved privately."

West's actions "in an effort to convince Kim to come back" are "actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together," another source says.

Obviously, I'm not a part of any private discussions that are going on there, but it does feel like making his ex' new relationship better is not exactly the intended outcome here for West. Welp, let's hope for everyone's sake that they resolve this all soon.