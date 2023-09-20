Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Gigi Hadid has officially ended her recurring romance with Leonardo DiCaprio after casually dating for a year.

An insider broke the news to Us Weekly, citing the main cause for the split being Hadid’s desire to focus on raising her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, who is her “first priority.” Hadid, 28, welcomed the new arrival with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in 2020. She has been co-parenting with Malik since 2021.

Though DiCaprio, 48, has garnered a casanova reputation for his slew of fairly short-term relationships, he reportedly “really saw himself dating” the model for the long run. Despite their undeniable connection, the insider assures the split has been amicable.

The couple began seeing each other in September 2022, initially separating the following February and reconciling at the Oscars a month later—marking the onset of an on-off relationship complicated by scheduling conflicts and overall different lifestyles.

Though equally occupied, “Gigi is taking more work that allows her to spend more time with her child,” according to the insider. On the other hand, DiCaprio “still travels a lot and likes to go out a lot,” raising concerns for the model, who wants a partner to be “hands-on” with her beloved toddler.

Nowadays, Hadid has been linked to Cole Bennett, while the Oscar-winning actor has been spotted with her fellow-model friend Vittoria Ceretti.

The duo were spotted on a romantic coffee run in Santa Barbara in August, and were captured kissing at an Ibiza nightclub later that month. Ceretti, 25, is speculated to be separated from husband Matteo Milleri, who she married in 2020.