'Gilmore Girls' Star Jared Padalecki, Who Played Dean, Says He's "Team Jess" in the Best Boyfriend Debate
Interestingggg.
Jared Padalecki, who played Dean Forester in Gilmore Girls, is actually Team Jess in the best boyfriend debate.
"I'm Team Jess. Yeah, I am," Padalecki told E! News when he was asked where he stood at Steel City Con. "Funnily enough, Milo [Ventimiglia is] a buddy, and he's Team Dean, and somebody sent me a meme—in his office in his house, he has his, like, Emmy nomination alert letter, and on the bottom corner it's like, 'Team Dean Forever' and so I drew my own, like, 'Team Jess Forever' with markers, and I was like, 'Same, Milo, like samesies, but for you!'"
Asked where he thinks Dean would be today, Padalecki told the reporter, "Working at Doose's Market. Hiding all the cornstarch."
A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki)
A photo posted by on
As the Walker actor noted, it's not the first time he's made his feelings known on the issue. The anecdote he was talking about happened sometime circa 2021, with Padalecki taking to Instagram at the time to post a picture of himself holding a sign that said "I <3 JESS 4EVER" alongside a photo of Ventimiglia's "I <3 DEAN 4EVER" message.
Recently, Gilmore Girls actress Keiko Agena, who portrayed Lane Kim, revealed she totally agrees with Padalecki, telling E! News, "I pretty much have stayed a team Jess person this whole time. And I don't think I'm gonna change."
In case you've somehow read this far without knowing what I'm going on about, on Gilmore Girls, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) had three main love interests throughout the show's seven seasons: Dean (Padalecki), Jess (Ventimiglia), and Logan (Matt Czuchry). To this day, fans are squabbling as to who the best boyfriend was out of the three, even though it's completely obvious that the correct answer is Jess. Tut tut.
