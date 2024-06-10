Glen Powell Says He "Welcomes" Love If It "Comes and Hits Him in the Face"

Glen Powell isn't "chasing" love, but he's not not open to it.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor spoke to Gayle King on CBS Mornings last week, and because he is such a heartthrob, of course the subject of his love life came up. Powell explained that finding a partner isn't his priority right now, mostly because of where his career is at.

"This is a time where life is moving so fast that I don’t even know if I could bring someone into it in a healthy way even if I tried," he explained.

"I'm not chasing love. If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms, because that's something I really want," Powell continued, adding that family is really important to him.

"Even just being with my niece and nephew today, it's like, I really want kids, I really want that phase of life," he said. "It's not far away, and at the same time I realize it's gonna take a very specific type of person to navigate this. It's a lot."

The Hit Man star further explained that it would be complicated for a significant other to fit into his fast-moving actor's life right now.

"It's a lot," he said. "I’ve realized there’s new aspects and new complexities to this life and this job that I didn’t even understand. So to bring someone into that, and to make them feel comfortable, make them feel seen, to make them feel loved when a lot of the elements around that can really eat at someone's self-confidence or worth or any of that stuff. I'm not willing to have someone sign up for that if they're not ready for it."

Powell's last relationship (at least that we know of) was with the model Gigi Paris. They dated between 2020 and 2023, and if one source is to be believed, Powell's fast-moving career drove a wedge between them towards the end.

"Gigi and Glen had broken up several times," a source told People in early 2023. "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney] they both decided to break up for good."

There were rumors of an affair between Powell and Sweeney while they were filming the rom-com—rumors which the two of them reclaimed for laughs (and, well, a little publicity). But just so you know, the rumors were totally unfounded, and Sweeney is happily engaged to her partner Jonathan Davino.