Gwyneth Paltrow Just Listed Her Montecito Guest House on Airbnb, And You Could Be the One to Stay There

You know how most people rent their home on Airbnb to make a little extra money?

Well, Gwyneth Paltrow has an estimated net worth of roughly $200 million, so she's not exactly in dire need of a side hustle. Why, then, has she just listed her Montecito guest house on Airbnb? Let me (and her) explain.

The actress and goop founder just stunned fans by announcing her new partnership with the home-renting platform, which will see one lucky pair have the opportunity to spend a night in Paltrow's jaw-droppingly beautiful smaller home (which complements her own, bigger home on the property).

Taking to Instagram to explain the initiative, Paltrow took followers on a tour of the nature-nestled guest house, explaining that you will get to use the super luxurious tub with goop products, and that if you want—you can enjoy a dinner in the "wine room" with her and her husband Brad Falchuk. You can also use the frankly gigantic swimming pool, if you feel like it.

"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented," Paltrow captioned the video.

"@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night. While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal.

"Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay. Book on August 15 at 10am PST at the link in my bio. Hope to host you soon."

The listing is over here, if you could really do with a getaway to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hometown! I don't blame you.