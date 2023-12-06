Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Blythe Danner Are Three Generations of Beauty In This Rare Family Photo

Three generations in one photo, and we can't get over the resemblance!
Gwyneth Paltrow was joined by her mother, Blythe Danner, and her daughter, Apple Martin, at an intimate dinner for goop and Gucci.
The event was hosted by herself and Elizabeth Saltzman at Paltrow's house in the Hamptons. It aimed to celebrate Gucci's Summer Stories collection, as well as goop's newest skincare product, the Youth-Boost Peptide Serum.
Martin was once again the spitting image of her mother, but also has obvious features she inherited from her father, Coldplay's Chris Martin. Apple is one of two children between the former couple, and is 19 years old.
Her attire confirms that she is also as stylish as Paltrow, although prone to bolder outfits. Martin is wearing a sleeveless blazer dress, something that didn't seem possible until seeing it. She combines this with a slicked-back ponytail and black heels in a very '90s-inspired outfit.
In contrast, Paltrow was true to the theme with a red, white, and blue Gucci coordinated set, which she paired with summery white wedges. Her loose blonde waves are similar to her mother's, especially when posing beside one another.
Danner is wearing a long white buttoned dress with matching sandals and a silk scarf. Like her daughter, Danner is an accomplished actress herself and has starred in numerous films; her latest, Happiness for Beginners, was released earlier this year,
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
