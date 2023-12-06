Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Blythe Danner Are Three Generations of Beauty In This Rare Family Photo

Three generations in one photo, and we can't get over the resemblance!

Gwyneth Paltrow was joined by her mother, Blythe Danner, and her daughter, Apple Martin, at an intimate dinner for goop and Gucci.

The event was hosted by herself and Elizabeth Saltzman at Paltrow's house in the Hamptons. It aimed to celebrate Gucci's Summer Stories collection, as well as goop's newest skincare product, the Youth-Boost Peptide Serum.

Martin was once again the spitting image of her mother, but also has obvious features she inherited from her father, Coldplay's Chris Martin. Apple is one of two children between the former couple, and is 19 years old.

Her attire confirms that she is also as stylish as Paltrow, although prone to bolder outfits. Martin is wearing a sleeveless blazer dress, something that didn't seem possible until seeing it. She combines this with a slicked-back ponytail and black heels in a very '90s-inspired outfit.

In contrast, Paltrow was true to the theme with a red, white, and blue Gucci coordinated set, which she paired with summery white wedges. Her loose blonde waves are similar to her mother's, especially when posing beside one another.

Danner is wearing a long white buttoned dress with matching sandals and a silk scarf. Like her daughter, Danner is an accomplished actress herself and has starred in numerous films; her latest, Happiness for Beginners, was released earlier this year,