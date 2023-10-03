Gwyneth Paltrow Has Officially Weighed in On Ex-Fiancé Brad Pitt’s Luxury Skincare Line

published

It seems as though every celebrity known to man has a beauty line at this point, including, unexpectedly, Brad Pitt, who launched the luxury skincare line Le Domaine last year. (Products range from a $275 facial serum to a $77 cleanser and all embrace the antioxidant power of grapes, inspired by his vineyard, Château Miraval, which he has been locked in a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over.)

Pitt happens to have an ex-fiancée, Gwyneth Paltrow, who knows a little bit about being an actor-turned-entrepreneur, and also knows a little bit about beauty and skincare. In an interview with The New York Times to mark the fifteenth anniversary of her own lifestyle company Goop (well, empire, really), Paltrow disclosed that she’s tried Pitt’s Le Domaine and, per Page Six, called it “really beautiful.” 

Paltrow said Pitt—who she dated from 1994 to 1997 and starred alongside in the film Seven—sent her some of his products, and she approves: “It’s good,” she said of the line.

Pitt, for his part, told British Vogue in September 2022 that his products were inspired, in part, by Paltrow. “I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop],” he said. “She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her.” 

Pitt developed Le Domaine with Marc Perrin after reading about the “health properties of grape skins,” he told British Vogue, and went on to integrate grapes into the line in every way, including its recycled wooden wine cask caps, Page Six reports. The line includes “potent properties from the seeds of Grenache grapes with the seeds and skin of Syrah and Mourvedre grapes,” British Vogue reports, including two exclusive anti-aging compounds.

This isn’t the first time of late that Paltrow has mentioned her ex. On a May episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Paltrow said that “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup].” And, in a game of “F—, Marry, Kill,” Paltrow chose Brad for the “F—” portion—so there’s that.

