Hailey Bieber Uses Beloved '80s Children’s Film to Announce She's Officially a Mom
The model’s own Instagram post was subtle…and sweet.
In her first original Instagram post since welcoming her son to the world, model Hailey Bieber decided to use a throwback children's film to let social media know she's officially in "mom mode."
On Monday, Aug. 26, the now proud mom posted a clip from the 1989 animated film The Land Before Time, which featured beloved dinosaurs Littlefoot, Cera, and Ducky at the time when they were born.
In the clip, viewers were sent down memory lane (well, at least those of us old enough to remember the film) as they watched an egg hatch and a cartoon dinosaur emerge—an appropriate representation of the new life phase the supermodel has now entered.
The new mom's post, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, comes shortly after her husband, Justin Bieber, announced the pair are now proud parents of a little boy.
The couple also shared their child's name, Jack Blues Bieber—a name that carries a lot of significance and meaning, especially on the pop star's side of the family.
"WELCOME HOME," the singer captioned the post, which featured a photograph of the new addition's tiny newborn foot (so cute!) and his wife's hand holding those adorable little toes (and showing off her on-trend, postpartum manicure).
"JACK BLUES BIEBER," the singer added, announcing his son's name to the world.
By choosing "Jack" as their baby's name, Hailey and Justin are carrying on a meaningful family tradition—picking baby names with "JB" initials.
As People reported at the time, both Justin, his father Jeremy Bieber, as well as his half-siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon have "JB" names, a Bieber family tradition that has spanned generations and is now continuing with Hailey and Justin's new addition.
The pair also chose to name their son after Justin's father's middle name, which is "Jack."
Proud new mom Hailey Bieber re-shared her husband's post on her Instagram Stories, writing her own miniature caption: "Jack Blues," along with a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.
Recently, a source close to the couple told People in an exclusive interview that the couple are "both overjoyed" now that they're new parents.
"The baby is such a miracle," the source told the publication at the time. "He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too.
"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the insider continued. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them. Justin's already a great dad."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
