Hailey Bieber’s Take on the French Manicure Trend Is Just as Classic as Her Baby Boy's Name

Justin Bieber personally requested the nail look for the arrival of the couple's first child.

Hailey Bieber wears a butter yellow naked dress to her baby shower
Hailey Bieber’s summer manicures have been fun to say the least. She embraced the butter yellow nail trend at her baby shower last month. She put pink floral stickers on her nails to promote Rhode’s Pocket Blush. She even wore a farmers market-inspired manicure with blueberries to boot. But when it came time for her most important summer event, she opted for the most classic French manicure nail design in history.

On Saturday, August 24, the Rhode founder took to Instagram Stories to share that her first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber, had been born.

A sweet (incredibly cute) photo of Hailey holding baby Jack’s foot announced the little ones' arrival. While you can’t see the baby boy’s face, you can get a glimpse of the chic manicure Hailey chose to welcome her firstborn. With a pale pink base and dainty white half-moon positioned at the top, she cemented the French manicure as summer’s biggest nail trend.

Hailey’s particular “micro French” was whipped up by her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. “Welcome to the world JBB,” Ganzorigt captioned an Instagram Story. “Micro French per hubby’s request again.”

Justin is incredibly on the pulse when it comes to nail trends. Not only did he request Hailey’s milky white manicure last week (one of Meghan Markle’s favorite colors), but he also knew that the French manicure was summer’s most significant nail trend.

“I think of the French manicure as the nail design gift that keeps on giving—it’s nail art’s immortality,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously told Marie Claire. “No matter what you do with it, it’s not obtuse. It’s easy to understand. We all expect to see a highlighted nail tip.”

To recreate Hailey’s classic French, shop my favorite nail polish picks below.

