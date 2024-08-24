The Sweet Meaning Behind Hailey and Justin Bieber's Baby Name

Proud new parents Hailey and Justin Bieber have officially announced their arrival of their first child, and in revealing the name have carried on one very special family tradition.

On Friday, Aug. 23, new dad Justin Bieber shared a photo on Instagram announcing the exciting news, along with a photo of his child's adorable little feet and his wife's hand (which, of course, showed off her on-trend manicure).

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” the pop star captioned the post, which was later shared by new mom Hailey Bieber on her Instagram Stories along with the baby's name, a bear, and a blue heart emoji.

By choosing "Jack" as their baby's name, Hailey and Justin are carrying on a meaningful family tradition—picking baby names with "JB" initials.

As People reports, both Justin, his father Jeremy Bieber, as well as his siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon have "JB" names, a Bieber family tradition that has spanned generations and is now continuing with Hailey and Justin's new addition.

Not only did the couple carry on a Bieber family tradition, they also chose to pay homage to Justin's dad when naming their first child.

According to People, the pair's son is named after Jeremy's middle name, Jack.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in May . At the time, according to, Entertainment Tonight, “Hailey was a little over six months pregnant."

In July, insiders close to the couple shared how the new parents were spending their last few solo days and weeks together (and with close friends and family members) as they prepared for their newborn's arrival.

“(They're) spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles on the regular,” a source told Entertainment Tonight . “They’ve been trying to keep everything sacred during this special time.

“They can’t wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before," the insider continued. "They know that this was their destiny, and that this chapter was what was in store for them, and their partnership was meant to be.”

While the proud new parents did reveal their new addition's name, they have not shared any additional details regarding their newborn—including the date and time he was born, height, or weight.

Some excited family members of theirs have, however, posted their own public congratulations online and via social media.

"CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey," Pattie Mallette, Justin's mom, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"