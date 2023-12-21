Hailey Bieber Just Hard-Launched a New Tattoo

Hailey Bieber gave herself an early Christmas present this year, in the form of some seriously adorable body art.



On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the 27-year-old model posted a close-up photo of her latest tattoo on her Instagram stories—a small, thin-lined black bow located on the side of one of her hands.

"New tiny baby tat," Bieber wrote on the photograph, which also showcased a huge blue, gold and diamond-looking ring.



Hard-launching some fresh ink while serving a side of some serious bling? We see you, Hailey!

(Image credit: Instagram: @haileybieber)

The small hand tattoo is just one of many that Bieber has. In a 2021 interview with Elle, the model guessed that she has over "20-something" tattoos (not to be outdone with her heavily-tattooed husband, Justin Bieber).



Among her many tattoos, Bieber has the word "beleza" on her neck—the Portuguese word for "beauty." She also has the letter "J" on the ring finger of her left hand, for her husband, and the words "New York" in lowercase cursive and a diamond behind one of her ears, as reported by People.



The model also has the word "love" tattooed on her neck, a small heart tattoo on her collarbone and several dainty finger tattoos.

While many of Bieber's tattoos are so small they're easy to miss, if you look close enough you can notice that the model and actress is all about body art, and for good reason—they're cute AF!