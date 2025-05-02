Hailey Bieber's Marine Serre Watch Dress Is So Good, It Could Stop Time
To celebrate Rhode’s new Miami pop-up—and Miami Grand Prix race weekend—the star chose a fresh-off-the-runway look unlike any other.
While some celebrities wear luxury timepieces on their wrists—like Kylie Jenner and her coveted $54,000 Cartier watch—Hailey Bieber wraps herself in hundreds of metal watch chains instead.
On Thursday, May 1, the Rhode founder arrived in Miami for a celebratory dinner honoring her skincare brand’s newest pop-up (and the kick-off to the 2025 Miami Grand Prix). For the intimate occasion, Bieber slipped into a shimmering Marine Serre mico mini dress, fresh off the French designer’s Fall 2025 runway. Constructed entirely from upcycled watches in shades of silver, the high-octane number boasted a figure-hugging silhouette and a thigh-skimming hemline.
She captured the sparkly moment in an Instagram post with the caption, "@rhode takes Miami 🤍."
A photo posted by on
The eye-catching dress made its runway debut alongside pointy metallic pumps, but stylist Dani Michelle decided to pair Bieber’s take with silver heeled sandals instead. Michelle also amped up the volume on accessories, enhancing the designer piece with another flashy watch that could’ve easily been spotted from a mile away.
On the glam front, Bieber kept things simple with soft beach waves and her signature dewy makeup look, consisting of sun-kissed blush, nude lipstick, and gleaming highlighter.
Bieber is on something of a runway hot streak. Just yesterday, she was spotted in Manhattan wearing a blue vintage Gucci dress pulled from the label’s Spring 1998 collection designed by Tom Ford.
In an Instagram post, Michelle revealed that Bieber’s dress was the same exact vintage piece once worn by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Bieber played into the retro vibe by styling her outfit with ‘90s-esque oval shades and barely-there sandals.
After stopping time with her watch dress, Bieber changed into a vintage look. Hailing from Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2004 collection, the glittering mini featured a deep plunge neckline and rosette detail at her midriff.
Bieber hasn't revealed whether she'll stay through the full Miami Grand Prix, or head back to New York City early to prep for the Met Gala on May 5. One thing's for sure: Her outfits continue to win the fashion circuit.
Shop Styles Inspired by Hailey Bieber's Marine Serre Dress:
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
