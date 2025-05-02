Hailey Bieber's Marine Serre Watch Dress Is So Good, It Could Stop Time

To celebrate Rhode’s new Miami pop-up—and Miami Grand Prix race weekend—the star chose a fresh-off-the-runway look unlike any other.

Hailey Bieber wearing a blue vintage gucci dress and sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
While some celebrities wear luxury timepieces on their wrists—like Kylie Jenner and her coveted $54,000 Cartier watchHailey Bieber wraps herself in hundreds of metal watch chains instead.

On Thursday, May 1, the Rhode founder arrived in Miami for a celebratory dinner honoring her skincare brand’s newest pop-up (and the kick-off to the 2025 Miami Grand Prix). For the intimate occasion, Bieber slipped into a shimmering Marine Serre mico mini dress, fresh off the French designer’s Fall 2025 runway. Constructed entirely from upcycled watches in shades of silver, the high-octane number boasted a figure-hugging silhouette and a thigh-skimming hemline.

She captured the sparkly moment in an Instagram post with the caption, "@rhode takes Miami 🤍."

Hailey Bieber

A photo posted by on

The eye-catching dress made its runway debut alongside pointy metallic pumps, but stylist Dani Michelle decided to pair Bieber’s take with silver heeled sandals instead. Michelle also amped up the volume on accessories, enhancing the designer piece with another flashy watch that could’ve easily been spotted from a mile away.

On the glam front, Bieber kept things simple with soft beach waves and her signature dewy makeup look, consisting of sun-kissed blush, nude lipstick, and gleaming highlighter.

silver dress on Marine Serre's Fall 2025 runway

A closer look at Bieber's Marine Serre dress, which made its debut on the label's Fall 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bieber is on something of a runway hot streak. Just yesterday, she was spotted in Manhattan wearing a blue vintage Gucci dress pulled from the label’s Spring 1998 collection designed by Tom Ford.

In an Instagram post, Michelle revealed that Bieber’s dress was the same exact vintage piece once worn by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Bieber played into the retro vibe by styling her outfit with ‘90s-esque oval shades and barely-there sandals.

hailey bieber wearing a gucci dress in miami

Bieber took a blue archival Gucci dress for a spin while in Manhattan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After stopping time with her watch dress, Bieber changed into a vintage look. Hailing from Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2004 collection, the glittering mini featured a deep plunge neckline and rosette detail at her midriff.

hailey bieber poses in a glittery dolce & gabbana dress

Bieber changed out of her watch dress into a glittering vintage piece by Dolce & Gabbana.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Bieber hasn't revealed whether she'll stay through the full Miami Grand Prix, or head back to New York City early to prep for the Met Gala on May 5. One thing's for sure: Her outfits continue to win the fashion circuit.

