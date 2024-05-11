Hailey Bieber Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo From Her Pregnancy Announcement Video

New mom-to-be Hailey Bieber is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her surprise pregnancy announcement.

On Friday, May 10, the model and her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, shocked the world when Hailey announced that they're expecting their first child together via a moving video posted on Instagram.



In the video, which documents the couples' recent vow renewal ceremony, Hailey can be seen wearing a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello white lace dress and veil. The dress—which was floor-length and featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves—purposefully accentuated the model's growing baby bump.

The post also featured photos of the expecting parents, including a picture of Justin standing behind his bride with his arms wrapped around her and hands her pregnant belly.

According to People , the couple's vow renewal took place in Hawaii, a little less than six years after the Biebers first got married in September 2018.

"CONGRATULATIONS sweet HB!!!" former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief and fellow mom Elaine Welteroth wrote in the comment section. "Over the moooon for you two."

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!" Kim Kardashian commented.

"Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️" actress Ellen Pompeo wrote.

Shortly after, Hailey Bieber shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the announcement to her Instagram stories, because no, dear reader, there is no such thing as too many photos of a blushing mom-to-be covered nearly head-to-toe in white lace, OK?!

In the photo, the model can be seen posing on a balcony overlooking the gorgeous Hawaiian scenery, her lace veil wrapped around her head as she looks away from the camera and cradles her baby bump.

Hailey Bieber poses for a photo in Hawaii. (Image credit: Instagram: @haileybieber)

Last October, Hailey Bieber addressed online pregnancy rumors during an interview with GQ Hype.

“There is something that’s disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?" she told the publication at the time. "It would be a lie if I was like: ‘Oh yeah, I don’t give a s***.’ When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know.”



The soon-to-be parents have reportedly been preparing for their new addition for some time, according to a source who recently spoke to People .

"They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him," the source said at the time. "He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."