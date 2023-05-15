Hailey Bieber Says She's "Scared" of Having Children With Justin Because of Public Scrutiny

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been open about wanting kids in the past, but the supermodel has some reservations.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times (opens in new tab), Hailey talked about how much she wants children, all while knowing that hers and her husband's level of fame could be a problem while raising a family.

"I literally cry about this all the time!" she said when asked how she felt about it.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

All the same, the Rhode founder said, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

Hailey found herself at the center of a whole bunch of scrutiny recently, when rumors started swirling that she and Selena Gomez were in an online feud. It got so out of hand that both women put out statements on Instagram to get fans to stop sending hateful messages.

As for the prospect of having children, both Biebers have addressed this in the past.

For example, in 2018, when she was 22, Hailey told Vogue Arabia, "I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Meanwhile, Justin echoed his wife's sentiment in a birthday Instagram post dedicated to her in 2019, which read in part, "next season BABIES."