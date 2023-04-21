Hailey Bieber Admitted She's Had Some of the "Hardest Moments" of Her Life This Year After Selena Gomez Drama

Hailey Bieber is having a difficult year.

The supermodel has taken to Instagram Stories to share that she's been struggling since the beginning of 2023, which coincides with the ramping up of alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez.

Since all of that began, both women have addressed the rumors and asked their fans to stop pitting them against each other, but that doesn't mean that the whole thing hasn't gotten to Bieber.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time," the model wrote.

"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.. And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone"

Since 2023 began, Selena Gomez fans have been dissecting some of Bieber's words and actions and concluded that the model was being mean towards the actress and singer. At one point, it all got so much that Gomez even quit TikTok over it.

Gomez shared a similar message to Bieber's in March, saying that her heart had "been heavy" amid the rumors.

Then, later that month, the Only Murders in the Building star wrote the following on her Instagram Story:

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.

"I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Bieber then chimed in with her own message, writing, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.

She added, "We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself."