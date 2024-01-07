Halle Bailey Finally Reveals That Yes, She Was Pregnant After All—and Shares Her Newborn’s Sweet Name and First Public Photo

Congratulations are in order for Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, who are parents to a newborn son named Halo, Bailey confirmed on Instagram last night. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you,” she captioned a photo of her manicured hand holding a tiny hand with a gold bracelet etched with the name “Halo” on it.

The notoriously private actress never confirmed she was pregnant, though speculation was rampant. In November, per People , Bailey responded to a fan on Snapchat who alleged that she had “pregnancy nose” in a recent photo: “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” she said in a video in response to the comment. “You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Fans noticed that Bailey was, in her words, donning more “baggy streetwear” for the “fall time,” and she told Us Weekly that her personal style is “bohemian, really chic and comfortable,” and, while the looks she wore during her press tour for The Little Mermaid were “fire,” she said, she wanted to “switch it up a little bit and get out of the princess-y looks.”

“Most of the time [I like to] dress down,” Bailey said.

In that same vein, she told Cosmopolitan that she was embracing her ever-evolving figure through her clothes: “My body is changing, I’m learning who I am,” Bailey said. “I want to be sexy. I want to feel good. I want to wear clothes that embrace where I am in life.”

Bailey and DDG have been together for two years and became Instagram official in March 2022. In May 2023, when asked if she would call her boyfriend a real Prince Charming, she said, “Yeah. I would say that. I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else. And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

In September, Bailey shared that her upcoming solo album is inspired by her experience with being in love with DDG: “You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love,” she said. “But this is my first deep, deep, real love. This has been a really beautiful, transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about. It’s like, ‘What the heck did I just experience and go through?’ A whirlwind of amazingness. You never know what you’re capable of until you’re put through it. I was very creatively inspired, and then from there, I fell in love. And so I really just played with those themes in my music.”

She further gushed about DDG while speaking to Cosmopolitan, telling the outlet that “All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences. Love has been a really big one for me, too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s like, ‘Whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity.”

For his part, proud father DDG—whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—shared the same image of his son and added the caption “my biggest blessing by far. son son.. never been so in love. baby halo.” The rapper also added the post to his Instagram Story with the note “The flyest kid in the universe has arrived.”

Welcome to the world, Halo!