Halle Berry Says Pierce Brosnan "Restored" Her "Faith in Men" on 'Die Another Day' Set
And fans are chiming in with their wonderful stories about the actor.
Halle Berry is a Pierce Brosnan stan forever.
Berry recently participated in Wired's "Autocomplete Interview" video series, and answered the very googled question "which James Bond movie was Halle Berry in?" She reminded viewers that it was 2002's Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan as Bond, and took the opportunity to share how much she loves her former costar.
"He will always be my Bond, always," she said. "I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan."
She continued, "Bond wasn’t on my wish list, no, not to be in one, but I loved the movies, always. But having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history. Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honored to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce."
After Variety posted this story on X, one person shared a wonderful story about Brosnan being a kind man, and their comment section snowballed into a bunch more stories like it. (Pause here to remind us all that since these are stories posted to social media and some of them aren't firsthand, it's difficult to verify whether or not they actually happened. It's easier, however, to very much enjoy them, so here goes.)
"I know someone who, when working as a concierge at a fancy hotel, accidentally bumped into Brosnan while she was crossing the lobby in a hurry," the first X user wrote. "She said, 'I’m so sorry!' and he put his hand gently on her wrist and replied, 'Entirely my fault.'
"Can you IMAGINE."
Someone else commented, "Yes. My friend's father was seriously ill and in hospital. Her father worked on sets for over 30 yrs. Brosnan befriends crew. Anyway, he visited the hospital a few times a week until man died. Even after death, he kept calling daughter to see if she was ok.
"Known to be nice."
Yet another person said, "I met him working at a 5 star resort in Napa Valley. One of the sweetest, most humble humans I’ve ever met."
Meanwhile, someone else summed it up nicely: "Every story I hear about Pierce Brosnan, it’s always the same: him being a gentleman and a downright good dude." Love that for him.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
