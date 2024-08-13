Halle Berry Serves a Nearly-Naked, Sheer Lace Dress at 'The Union' Premiere
It's giving 'Catwoman,' but with a see-through twist.
Love it or hate it, naked dressing isn't leaving the trend cycle anytime soon. With summer past the halfway mark and red carpet events in full swing, barely-there styling proves to be both daring and unexpectedly functional. (Talk about being "breezy," literally.) Halle Berry is the latest A-lister to endorse the controversial look, taking sheer-on-sheer layers to Netflix's The Union red carpet event in Los Angeles.
On Monday, August 12, the actress celebrated the action-comedy film's premiere at the famed Egyptian Theater. She went the sexy and sultry route for the occasion, stepping out in a long-sleeve, lacy black bodysuit. Berry's see-through piece featured a plunging V-shaped neckline and panels of floral lace detailing all over, the contrasting cutouts and structural lines similar to that of a corset. (The exact designer behind her look hadn't been revealed at press time.)
With the help of her stylist Lindsay Flores, Berry threw on yet another sheer layer with a high-waisted, knee-length skirt, the midi number adorned with a lacy, scalloped hem. She accessorized her lingerie look with a pair of black, double-strap Mary Jane heels. She also wore round diamond earrings and coordinating rings by Kallati.
Berry's glam for the event was kept simple to let her outfit take the spotlight. She wore her wavy brown hair in a center-parted bob and opted for neutral makeup done by Jorge Monroy, giving the illusion of a bare face at first glance.
Halle Berry's latest ensemble arrives at the height of nearly-naked dressing. Over the past couple of years, celebrities have been going full throttle into the divisive styling choice. Since hitting the catwalks harder than ever before at Saint Laurent, Gucci, and more, the sheer trend has been a styling hack for stars to toss in bold and seductive cues without fully stripping off layers—whether it's flaunting lingerie garments on the red carpet or wearing lots of mesh on their daily errand runs around the block.
It isn't just fashion's biggest It girls like Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber enlisting in sheer propaganda—it's been a common trend on the red carpet, particularly this year. It's no surprise that Halle Berry is all for this level of risqué dressing. Nearly 20 years ago, she was the Catwoman, after all, and swapping out a skin-tight bodysuit for lots of lace is right on brand for the actress.
Berry's appearance at The Union premiere comes just days ahead of the movie's release on August 16. The Union is about two former high school sweethearts from New Jersey who reunite for a top-secret mission. Halle Berry plays Roxanne, a spy for a government agency who recruits her construction worker ex-boyfriend (previously her high school lover), played by Mark Wahlberg, for a high-risk intelligence job in Europe. The two are joined by co-stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, and Jackie Earle Haley.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
