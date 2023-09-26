Pierce Brosnan Gave His Wife Keely 60 Roses for Her 60th Birthday

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amid alllll the celebrity separations of late, I have to say it's refreshing to see a sweet couple like Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan still going strong after more than two decades.

The James Bond actor just marked his wife's 60th birthday in style, with 60 roses and a loving message on social media.

"Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday," Pierce wrote on Instagram. "Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas @keelyshayebrosnan"

Fans rushed to the comments to celebrate Keely and the couple's enduring love.

"I really love couples who are still loyal and love each so much despite the passage of time! Sending birthday wishes to your lovely wife!" wrote one person.

"Happy 60th Birthday @keelyshayebrosnan . I hope that your day is beautiful & blessed" said another.

Pierce and Keely first met in 1994 in Mexico, welcomed their first child together in 1997 and their second in 2001, before getting married later that year, according to Us Weekly.

Since then, their love appears to have only gone from strength to strength, with both of them regularly paying loving tributes to each other online.

Last year for his wife's birthday, Pierce wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan. I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play. Onwards we go!"

If you take anything from this story, let it be this: Love is real.