Harry Styles Debuts a Never-Before-Seen Tattoo That Might Pay Tribute to His Ex, Olivia Wilde

After nearly two years, Harry Styles just got off tour—but is continuing to make headlines, albeit for something totally different than his music. Per Page Six , while on a boat in Bolsena, Italy, a tattoo of the word “Olivia”—“inked in italic font on his thigh,” the outlet reports—could be spotted, and is seemingly a tribute to Styles’ ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

(Image credit: Twitter/Page Six)

“The word ‘colazione’—which is Italian for breakfast—also appeared to be inked on his leg, though it’s unclear if there’s any connection between the two tattoos,” Page Six reports. (Sorry, need to pause for laughter here.) Joining Styles on the excursion was a group of friends that included former Late Late Show host James Corden and Victoria’s Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski.

The July 28 outing comes just days after Styles wrapped his tour on July 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy, after 173 shows and 5 million attendees across the U.S., U.K., Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia, People reports. “Love on Tour” also made history by becoming the fourth highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

But back to the tattoo: While many fans’ minds went directly to Wilde as the inspiration for the ink, others pointed out that it could have something to do with One Direction’s song “Olivia” from their 2015 album Made in the A.M. Before going solo, Styles was one-fifth of the boy band.

Styles and Wilde were first linked romantically back in January 2021, after the two were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California. At the time, they were filming the movie Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed. Wilde and Styles both starred in the film.

(Image credit: Getty)

The couple broke up in November 2022, but amicably: “There is no bad blood between them,” a source said, per Page Six. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.” Another source said the two are “still friends” despite the split.

And there could be a tattoo to prove it!