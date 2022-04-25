Heinz Renamed Two Sauces for the Queen's Jubilee, and It's the Most British Thing to Ever Happen

In case you missed the earth-shaking news, Queen Elizabeth II got her very own Barbie doll to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

But of course, Mattel isn't the only brand to have spotted a golden opportunity to release a limited edition product to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

The latest to join the ranks is Heinz' U.K. branch, which has temporarily renamed two of its iconic British sauces for the occasion—and before you sound off about the relative merits of American vs. British condiments, please remember not to shoot the messenger, tyvm.

Now for the news: Salad Cream becomes "Salad Queen," and HP Sauce becomes "HM Sauce," which you have to admit is pretty funny.

The limited-edition sauces are now available in the U.K.'s major food retailers, and they even got their own (absolutely incredible) photo shoot on a silver platter in front of Windsor Castle. It's art. ART, I tell you.

(Image credit: Heinz)

(Image credit: Heinz)

"This is an extraordinary moment for the Queen and the Great British public, and we want to celebrate this with two of our most well-loved and historic sauces. Releasing limited-edition bottles in time for the Jubilee felt like the perfect fit," said Anke von Hanstein, a rep for Heinz.

"HP sauce and Heinz Salad Cream have been on the dining tables of Brits throughout all the Queen’s reign, bringing delicious and distinctive flavours to our favorite meals. We hope our customers enjoy these celebratory designs and that they add a squeeze of fun to the Jubilee celebrations, however one is celebrating."

BTW, Salad Cream is a mayo-like condiment in a squeezy bottle that people in the U.K. are very attached to, using it as salad dressing or a sandwich spread. HP Sauce is more commonly known as simply "brown sauce," which is similar to ketchup but with added tamarind.

To top off this excellent news, here's the OG HM pressing a button to activate a packaging machine at the Heinz factory in 2009:

(Image credit: Getty/Phil Noble)

And here's a gift hamper she was presented with during the same visit:

(Image credit: Getty/Phil Noble)

Personally, I find it hard to picture the Queen snacking on a can of ravioli, but who knows? The monarch certainly likes the finer things in life, like chocolate and pranks, so maybe she likes that stuff too?