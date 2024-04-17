Henry Cavill and His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Are Expecting Their First Child

Henry Cavill is going to be a dad!

The Man of Steel actor confirmed the happy news that he and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting, in an interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in New York City on April 15.

After being asked about his journey to fatherhood on the red carpet, Cavill said, "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited. And so, yeah! I'm sure you'll see much more of that."

The reporter told him, "You're gonna make a great dad."

Cavill seemed to really take the compliment to heart, replying, "Thank you. I really appreciate it."

Cavill and Viscuso have been dating since circa April 2021, when the Argylle actor made things Instagram-official with a photo of the two of them playing chess, captioning it, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

The two have also been dog parents together for a while, though their French bulldog Meat sadly passed away last year.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Henry Cavill A photo posted by henrycavill on

Viscuso is a star behind the camera, with her prestigious day job being as the vice-president of the production company Vertigo Entertainment, as reported by People.

As for Cavill's career, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is out nationwide on Friday, and is a Guy Ritchie-directed action movie.

The English actor also features in four upcoming projects, per iMDb: sci-fi movie Highlander, romantic drama The Rosie Project, video game Squadron 42, and Guy Ritchie's next movie, In the Grey. Smashing it!