Hilary Swank Shared a Pregnancy Update, And It Involves a Bread Metaphor

Hilary Swank looks like she's loving being pregnant.

The actress shared an update via an Instagram photo of her baby bump. In the pic, Swank is wearing a black sports bra and black leggings, with a gray robe and fluffy slippers, and she's grinning from ear to ear.

If that wasn't lovely enough, she also made a bread metaphor in her caption. She wrote, "Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!"

Her famous friends loved her whole vibe. Sophia Bush said, "You STUNNER," Mariska Hargitay said, "I love you all," and Chelsea Handler said, "Whoopsie double doodle!" Also, Sharon Stone commented something that I'm fairly certain only Sharon Stone could get away with: "Hahaha You are so big just in the middle ... adorable," she said.

The P.S. I Love You actress, 48, announced she was pregnant with twins back in October 2022, according to People.

She said, "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

She posted a stitch on Instagram around the same time, with the caption, "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!" This is funny because "double feature" is a movie term, and Swank is an actress, you see. (Yes, you do see. Sorry.)

Swank is expecting these two babies with her husband Philip Schneider, an entrepreneur whom she secretly married in August 2018, after they first met sometime around 2014, according to Us Weekly. Love all of this for them.